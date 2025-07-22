Best VPN Combo for iPhone and PC in 2025: Top Picks

Yes, you can get one VPN that works on both your iPhone and PC. In fact, many top-rated VPNs today offer apps for multiple devices, including iOS, macOS, Windows, and even your router. Whether you’re after maximum security, fast streaming, or an easy-to-use interface, we’ve rounded up the best VPNs for both iPhone and PC users. Each service is tested, cross-platform, and beginner-friendly.

1. ExpressVPN: Best Overall for Speed, Privacy, and Ease of Use

Why We Recommend It:

ExpressVPN remains the gold standard in 2025 thanks to its lightning-fast servers, proven no-logs policy, and seamless apps for both iPhone and PC. It works instantly out of the box, with Smart Location for optimal speeds and one-tap connections on iOS.

Key Features:

Easy-to-use apps on iOS, macOS, Windows, and more

Built-in Threat Manager for blocking trackers

TrustedServer tech (RAM-only servers, wiped on reboot)

3,000+ servers in 100+ countries

Works with Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, etc.

Drawbacks:

More expensive than some competitors, but the reliability and speed make it worth it for most users.

2. NordVPN: Best for Power Users and Extra Security

Why We Recommend It:

NordVPN is a powerhouse VPN with more features than most. It supports all major devices and gives users the ability to fine-tune privacy. Its Threat Protection Pro actively scans for malware and ads, even outside your browser.

Key Features:

Available on iPhone, PC, and more

Double VPN and Onion Over VPN for advanced anonymity

Meshnet feature for secure file sharing and remote access

5,500+ servers in 60 countries

Extremely fast with NordLynx protocol

Drawbacks:

The app may feel overwhelming for beginners due to its many settings.

3. Surfshark: Best Value with Unlimited Devices

Why We Recommend It:

Surfshark is ideal if you want to cover your entire household. It allows unlimited simultaneous connections, meaning you can secure every iPhone, iPad, PC, and smart TV in your home with a single subscription.

Key Features:

Unlimited device connections

Available on iOS, Android, Windows, macOS, and more

CleanWeb 2.0 blocks ads, malware, and phishing links

Camouflage Mode hides VPN use from your ISP

NoBorders Mode works in restrictive countries

Drawbacks:

Speeds can be slower on long-distance servers.

4. Private Internet Access (PIA): Best for Customization and Torrenting

Why We Recommend It:

PIA is a veteran VPN service that still impresses in 2025. It’s fully open-source, which adds transparency. The app is loaded with customizable settings, and it’s a favorite for advanced users who want to tweak protocols and ports.

Key Features:

Strong encryption options (AES-128 or AES-256)

Huge server network: 30,000+ servers in 90+ countries

MACE ad and tracker blocker included

Proven no-logs policy

Allows torrenting on all servers

Drawbacks:

Interface isn’t as polished as ExpressVPN or NordVPN.

5. CyberGhost: Best for Streaming and Global Servers

Why We Recommend It:

CyberGhost is known for simplicity and streaming performance. Its apps are beginner-friendly and optimized for platforms like Netflix, Hulu, and BBC iPlayer. Great for users who just want to click and go.

Key Features:

Streaming-optimized servers labeled by platform

Dedicated IP options

Massive network: 11,000+ servers in 100+ countries

Built-in ad/tracker/malware blocker

Easy setup for iOS and Windows

Drawbacks:

Parent company history concerns some privacy purists.

6. IPVanish: Best for Multi-Device Families with Local U.S. Servers

Why We Recommend It:

IPVanish offers unlimited device connections and fast local speeds in the U.S., making it great for families and smart homes. Its app has been improved for both iPhone and PC, and it comes with backup and sync features bundled in.

Key Features:

Unlimited connections per account

WireGuard protocol for fast, secure browsing

Strong U.S. server coverage

Secure cloud backup (with plan)

24/7 customer support

Drawbacks:

Does not consistently work with all streaming platforms.

VPN Comparison Chart (iPhone + PC Support)

VPN iPhone App PC App Device Limit Best For Logs Policy Server Count Unblocks Streaming ExpressVPN ✅ ✅ 8 devices Overall performance No logs 3,000+ ✅ Yes NordVPN ✅ ✅ 6 devices Power + privacy No logs 5,500+ ✅ Yes Surfshark ✅ ✅ Unlimited Families/Value No logs 3,200+ ✅ Yes PIA ✅ ✅ Unlimited Advanced users No logs 30,000+ ✅ Yes CyberGhost ✅ ✅ 7 devices Streaming ease No logs 11,000+ ✅ Yes IPVanish ✅ ✅ Unlimited U.S. home use No logs 2,200+ ⚠️ Partial

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the best VPN for both PC and phone? ExpressVPN is the top pick for most users thanks to its speed, simplicity, and strong security across all platforms. What is the strongest VPN for iPhone? NordVPN and ExpressVPN both offer top-tier privacy, but ExpressVPN is better for everyday users. Can I get a VPN for my phone and computer? Yes. Most top VPNs today offer multi-device plans that include apps for both iPhone and PC. What VPN works on multiple devices? Surfshark, IPVanish, and Private Internet Access all support unlimited devices per account.





Summary

ExpressVPN: Best all-around choice with blazing speed and strong privacy NordVPN: Feature-rich with extra layers of security Surfshark: Great value, especially for large households Private Internet Access: Best for power users and customization CyberGhost: Excellent for streaming and ease of use IPVanish: Great for unlimited devices, especially in the U.S.

Conclusion

Choosing the right VPN for both your iPhone and PC doesn’t have to be confusing. All of the options above offer strong encryption, no-logs privacy, and easy-to-use apps that work seamlessly across devices. If you’re after the best balance of performance and security, ExpressVPN is your go-to. For budget-conscious households, Surfshark and IPVanish offer great value.