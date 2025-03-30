10 Best Wallpapers for iPhone and Mac in 2025

Picking a new Home Screen should be easy, right? It is, until you realize you’re still undecided even after wasting 20 minutes scrolling through your Photos app. You want wallpapers that look good, feels fresh, and actually makes your iPhone and Mac screen feel like you. Not too loud. Not too plain. Just right.

Sure, you could use one of your own shots, but sometimes that feels a little too personal, especially when your lock screen lights up mid-conversation. If you’re looking for something clean, eye-catching, and easy to switch up, these designs are a great place to start.

1. Miami World Center

Image Credits: Apple

Apple opened a new location at the Miami Worldcenter early this year. During the grand opening, the company released a new set of wallpaper designs that encapsulate the store’s theme. They’re a visual statement. They capture the shop’s sleek architecture, tall palms, and open biophilic garden to create a blend of urban cool and tropical calm. Whether you appreciate modern design or just want Apple’s latest milestones, you’ll like this design.

2. Blue Waterway

Image Credits: Apple

Blue Waterway centers on a quiet stretch of blue water, layered with soft gradients and minimal ripples. It’s the visual equivalent of a deep breath. You can use this design as a mental reset when you’re between meetings, doomscrolling, or calming down your overstimulated mind. It brings a bit of stillness to your day without being distracting.

3. iPhone 16e Default Background

The iPhone 16e comes with a never-before-seen wallpaper. It’s clean and light gray with layered shapes and soft lighting that resembles a natural evolution from previous iOS designs. People who prefer stock wallpapers will appreciate how this one changes between Light Mode and Dark Mode.

NOTE Are you on the fence about getting the iPhone 16e ? Here are some reasons why it might be worth waiting for the Google Pixel 9a before deciding.

4. MacBook Air Sky Blue

Image Credits: Apple

The MacBook Air M4 comes with a new colorway: Sky Blue. And along with it comes a gorgeous light blue wallpaper to match. It plays with folds of light and subtle gradients, making your screen feel calm without going flat. Even if you’re using a different model, this one holds up if you want something that looks intentional but not too designed.

5. Black Unity Collection Sport Loop

Image Credits: Apple

Apple launched the Unity Collection during Black History Month, but you can still use it as your wallpaper. You’ll see Unity Rhythm under the Featured section of the Wallpaper settings. The lines are bold, with layered reds, greens, and blacks that echo the rhythm of the Black Unity Watch face. It’s not just about aesthetics, it carries meaning. If you like wallpapers that make a statement without saying too much, this one’s worth keeping.

6. Light Switch Wallpaper

This one went viral for a reason. It’s a clever use of iOS’s Photo Shuffle. Just set one version with the light off and the other with it on—your Lock Screen will feel like it’s flipping a switch. It’s minimal, playful, and smart. And if it’s not quite your style, there are other ways to get creative, e.g., pairing it with a flashlight-themed wallpaper.

7. Natural Titanium 16 Pro

The Natural Titanium wallpaper takes its cue from the iPhone 15 Pro finish. It’s dark, sleek, and brushed just enough to feel premium. If you’re into muted themes or want your phone to look like it means business, this one fits the mood. It’s also one of the few darker wallpapers that doesn’t make your screen feel heavy.

8. White Silver 16

This one’s all about light. Clean whites, soft grays, and enough depth to keep it from feeling flat. It works best if you like a minimalist setup but don’t want to go full blank. App icons pop against it, and it holds up well on both iPhone and Mac. Simple, but far from boring.

9. Mixed Ink

Mixed Ink looks like a piece of abstract art. I might sound pretentious, but it feels like it’s the kind you’d find in a modern gallery. The swirls feel deliberate, with dark purples and muted reds bleeding into each other like liquid paint. There’s a quiet energy to it.

10. Sea Turmoil

As the name suggests, Sea Turmoil is one of the moodier picks in the list. It captures rough waves mid-motion, with deep blues and shadowy crests that feel almost cinematic. It’s not stormy for the sake of drama, but rather, it’s textured, layered, and still controlled. Ideal if you’re drawn to darker themes but want something with movement.