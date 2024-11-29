Black Friday Streaming Deals Worth Canceling Your Subscriptions For

Whether we like it or not, we live in the age of premium subscriptions. Most of what we watch or listen to comes from paid, on-demand services. Studies show the average American keeps around 4 to 5 subscriptions, spanning everything from music to TV shows. That could easily total $700 to $900 a year. Should you save money and cancel them all? Of course not. The smarter move is to take advantage of the best Black Friday deals on streaming services this year.

Here are some great offers worth considering. Personally, I think they’re worth canceling your current subscriptions for—you’ll save a lot in the long run.

Deal: $2.99/month (from $9.99/month)

Max, formerly HBO Max, redefined the streaming landscape with its collection of critically acclaimed series and blockbuster films. From the high-stakes drama of Succession to the nostalgic laughs of Friends, it’s where timeless classics meet groundbreaking originals.

A huge turn-off has always been its steep premium. But at just $2.99 a month (annual plan), this Black Friday deal offers one of the cheapest ways to indulge in its top-tier content. Whether you’re revisiting Game of Thrones or diving into new Max Originals, there’s no better time to subscribe.

Deal: $19.99/year (from $79.99/year) or $1.99/month for six months

Peacock has carved out a unique niche with its mix of live sports, hit TV shows, and classic movies. Popular titles like Yellowstone and The Office draw in fans, while its access to live events, like Sunday Night Football, makes it a must-have for sports enthusiasts.

You can now lock in a full year for just $19.99 or try out six months for $1.99 a month. It’s one of the cheapest ways to get live TV and on-demand content today.

Deal: $0.99/month (with ads) for a year (from $9.99/month)

If you’re looking for a streaming service that does it all, Hulu is your best bet. It’s known for originals like The Handmaid’s Tale and The Bear, plus it offers next-day access to network TV shows. Keep up with your current favorites on TV. What makes it even better is you can get an ad-supported annual plan for just $0.99 a month. It literally costs less than half a coffee.

Deal: $2.99/month for a year (from $10.99/month)

Can’t choose between Disney+ and Hulu? Get both for $2.99 a month! Whether you’re in the mood for Only Murders in the Building or a Star Wars binge, this subscription offers endless entertainment. It’s a steal for anyone wanting diverse content options under one subscription.

Deal: $16.99/month (with ads) for a year (from $29.97/month) or $29.99/month (no ads) for a year (from $51.97/month)

For the ultimate streaming trifecta, get Max, Hulu, and Disney+ bundled together for almost half the original price. This powerhouse combo delivers Disney+’s family favorites, Hulu’s next-day TV lineup, and Max’s premium series. Whether you’re watching Frozen with the kids or House of the Dragon on your own, there’s something for everyone. The $16.99/month ad-supported plan is a budget-friendly option, while the $29.99/month ad-free plan caters to those who prefer uninterrupted viewing.

Deal: No subscription discounts, but enjoy discounted rentals and Channel Add-Ons (e.g., Crunchyroll for $2/month) until Dec. 2.

Prime Video is known for a mix of originals and licensed content, from the sprawling fantasy of Rings of Power to the hilariously fresh The Office Australia. While there are no direct discounts on memberships, you can snag movie rentals at halved rates. Channel Add-Ons (e.g., Crunchyroll for as low as $2/month) also slashed their fees.

NOTE Prime Video is more than just a streaming service—it’s part of the Amazon Prime package, so you’ll also get perks like free shipping.

Deal: $2.99/month for the first two months (from $7.99/month Essential Plan or $12.99/month Showtime bundle).

Paramount+ brings together CBS shows, Paramount movies, live sports, and exclusive originals like Yellowjackets and the Star Trek series. If you enjoy live TV alongside on-demand streaming, it’s a solid two-in-one option. The Essential Plan offers ad-supported access, while the Showtime bundle delivers an ad-free experience.

The $2.99/month deal for the first two months is a rare discount from a platform that seldom offers price cuts. It’s the perfect opportunity to test the waters before deciding on a long-term commitment.

Deal: $29.94/year (from $59.88/year) or $134.99 for a lifetime membership (from $999.00).

Magellan TV stands out as the ultimate destination for documentary enthusiasts. Its focus on history, science, and civilization offers an experience unlike any mainstream platform. Popular titles like Secrets of the Universe and The Story of China delve deep into fascinating topics.

You can lock in a year of premium content for under $30. Or you can go all-in with a lifetime membership for $134.99, which is a massive steal compared to the usual $999 price. Whether you’re curious about ancient civilizations or the mysteries of space, this is a must-have for enthusiasts.

If you’re planning to dive into these streaming subscriptions, why not pair them with a top-tier device? MacBooks make the perfect movie night companion, offering a stunning resolution for binging your favorite series or enjoying cinematic blockbusters. Don’t miss the best MacBook deals this Black Friday to complete your setup!