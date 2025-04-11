Choosing Between 16GB and 24GB RAM on a MacBook Makes a Bigger Difference Than You Think

When it comes to purchasing a MacBook, one of the most critical decisions you’ll face is how much RAM to get. After Apple discontinued the 8GB option, the upgrade from 16GB to 24GB RAM sparked a lot of debate among users. While an extra 8GB may not seem like a big deal, choosing between 16GB and 24GB RAM can have a significant impact on performance, depending on how you use your MacBook.

How’s Having More RAM on MacBooks Beneficial?

RAM, known as Unified Memory on Mac, is essentially where macOS stores the files it needs to access quickly. The more RAM you have, the more tasks your Mac can handle at once. It avoids relying on swap memory to pick up the slack. This results in noticeably faster app launches and less lag when switching between resource-intensive applications without putting unnecessary strain on your MacBook’s SSD.

Besides that, the amount of RAM or Unified Memory you have on your MacBook can significantly affect its graphical performance. Unlike conventional GPUs, which rely on the VRAM (Video Memory) to store shaders and other important assets for rendering images, Apple Silicon MacBooks use the RAM for this. Having more Unified Memory ensures there’s enough processing power for both the CPU and the GPU.

Image Credits: Apple

16GB vs 24GB RAM: Real World Performance

While more RAM is beneficial, you might wonder how much difference an extra 8GB RAM can make in day-to-day usage. If you’ll only be using your MacBook for surfing the web, productivity, and light video editing or gaming, you won’t notice any difference. But if you push beyond that, the cracks start to show.

In Final Cut Pro, editing 1080p footage should be smooth enough with 16GB RAM. Meanwhile, jumping to 4K with multiple effects will result in noticeable lag or dropped frames. With 8GB of extra headroom, you can layer more effects, scrub timelines, and export faster without any hiccups. Similarly, photographers working with RAW files in Lightroom or developers running virtual machines will see 24GB pull ahead.

Image Credits: Apple

The difference also shows up to some extent when you’re gaming. You can play games like Resident Evil 3, Death Stranding, or Control at 1080p just fine with 16GB RAM. On the other hand, if you want to game at native resolution or play Windows games using Crossover, you’ll be better off with 24GB of memory.

How Much RAM Do You Really Need?

When choosing between 16GB and 24GB RAM on a MacBook, it’s essential to consider your specific use case. If you’re a student or a casual user, 16GB of Unified Memory will be more than enough. However, if you’re a professional who needs to edit 4K videos or compile applications, you’ll require the extra RAM.

Apart from your use case, it’s also equally important to consider your future requirements. If you plan to use your MacBook for the next five years, 24GB RAM will be a significantly better option. The additional 8GB memory will ensure your MacBook can support upcoming software updates without slowing down.