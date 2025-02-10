Create the Perfect Valentine’s Day Playlist on Apple Music

Nothing says “I love you” like the perfect song. For centuries, music has expressed love in ways words can’t. Suitors once serenaded fair maidens, 80s rom-com heroes blasted boomboxes outside windows, and 90s couples traded mixtapes. These traditions may have faded, but the sentiment remains. A great way to keep it alive is to create your own Valentine’s Day playlist on Apple Music. Handpick tracks that convey your emotions.

You and your partner probably have a few special songs, but not enough to fill an entire playlist. And let’s be honest—coming up with the perfect tracks on the spot isn’t easy. To get the ball rolling, here are some great options across different genres.

15 Valentine’s Day Songs To Add to Your Apple Music Playlist

R&B Love Songs

Smooth, sultry, and effortless—Miguel blends classic R&B with modern production to create a song that feels both timeless and fresh. It’s a declaration of love packed with hypnotic melodies that keep things warm and intimate.

Acoustic guitar and soft harmonies carry this love song. It’s about appreciating the quiet, everyday moments that make love real, the kind that doesn’t need grand gestures to feel profound.

All of Me is a modern wedding staple. Simple piano chords let Legend’s voice take center stage and pour out pure devotion. The lyrics celebrate loving someone completely, flaws and all, with a melody that sticks with you long after the song ends.

Indie Love Songs

It’s a feel-good love song with a rich, soulful sound. Horns, bluesy guitar, and LaMontagne’s raspy voice bring warmth to every note. The song is about appreciating love in its purest form: steady, uncomplicated, and full of gratitude.

The song is slow, steady, and smooth with a touch of classic soul. Leon Bridges captures the feeling of falling in love and realizing it might be something deeper. The gentle rhythm and heartfelt lyrics make it perfect for quiet moments together.

MGMT’s psychedelic classic got reworked with a tropical house beat. The remix keeps the dreamy, hypnotic energy of the original but gives it a more upbeat, dance-friendly feel. It’s less about lyrics and more about pure atmosphere. Admittedly, Electric Feel is not a love ballad in the traditional sense, but it’s a vibe you’ll want on your playlist.

Country Love Songs

This laid-back and heartfelt song feels like a personal love letter. Rhett sings about how nothing, fame, money, or travel, compares to the love he’s found. Its stripped-down production makes every lyric hit a little deeper.

Tennessee Whiskey is a bluesy ballad with raw emotion. Stapleton’s gravelly vocals and slow-burning guitar give this song a richness that lingers. The lyrics compare love to smooth, strong, and aged whiskey.

Probably everybody has heard this catchy, bright hit. It’s a mix of country and pop that tells the story of unspoken love and missed chances. The infectious chorus makes it impossible not to sing along.

K-Pop Love Songs

For a dreamy synth-pop track with soaring vocals, try Euphoria. The song builds slowly while layering electronic beats with an uplifting melody. Lyrically, it’s about the rush of happiness that comes from being with someone who makes life feel limitless.

Love Scenario is a soft, sentimental, and easy to hum along to. The melody is simple but sticks with you, making it feel nostalgic even if you’re hearing it for the first time. It reflects on a love story that ended but still holds a special place in memory.

Minimal instrumentals let the vocals shine, blending K-drama melancholy with R&B influence. It’s the kind of song that feels cinematic, perfect for quiet moments and late-night thoughts.

Pop Love Songs

Lover is a modern waltz with a touch of vintage charm. Soft guitars and intimate lyrics create a warm, nostalgic feel. It’s about the kind of love that’s simple, steady, and meant to last forever.

You probably remember this bright, polished, and effortlessly catchy hit from 2010. The production is simple, keeping the focus on Bruno Mars’ smooth vocals and uplifting lyrics. It’s pure admiration wrapped in a melody that’s impossible to forget.

Shivers is a fast-paced, feel-good love song with sharp hooks. The beat is energetic, mixing pop and dance elements for a track that feels like an instant mood booster. It’s about the excitement of falling hard for someone.

Do you already have an existing playlist on another music streaming platform? Here’s how to transfer your favorite tracks from Spotify to Apple Music, and vice versa.