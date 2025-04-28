Dots on iPhone Screen? They’re There To Prevent Motion Sickness

You may have seen random dots on your iPhone’s screen recently and possibly thought something was wrong with your device. In a rare case of the classic “it’s not a bug, it’s a feature” that’s actually positive, they’re for a good reason. Check below what these dots do and how they work.

Vehicle Motion Cues: Dots on Your iPhone’s Screen

A few weeks ago, I was on my way to cover a news story. Called an Uber ride, took my work phone, to check some details, and saw something weird. There were dots bordering the sides of the screen, something that wasn’t there before.

I had just updated from my old iPhone 7 to an iPhone 11 Pro, and, consequently, started using iOS 18. The first time I only used it inside the car to check time, so I didn’t notice the dots moving. The second time, however, it was impossible to miss.

A quick search revealed it was a new feature, introduced with iOS 18, called Vehicle Motion Cues. It does, more than just place vertically aligned dots on the sides of your screen.

These dots always move in the opposite direction to the movement detected by the phone. This compensates for the movement perceived by the inner ear’s labyrinth, our primary self-positioning organ.

The difference between the movement detected by the labyrinth and the lack of visual cues is what causes motion sickness. By placing moving dots on the iPhone’s screen, Apple doesn’t completely solve the issue but helps reduce it considerably.

The idea behind this isn’t a simple guessing game. There is scientific research backing the use of motion cues in electronic devices. Folks at the University of Glasgow, e.g., published, in 2017, a paper about the usage of VR headsets inside moving cars. Another group at the Free University of Amsterdam, discussed motion cues for autonomous vehicles, back in 2021.

Motion Sickness Reduction With Vehicle Motion Cues Works Outside Cars Too

Since I found out what these dots were, and how they worked, I started using them non-stop. I suffer from severe labyrinthitis to the point that even moving my head slightly faster than usual can cause vertigo.

Even leaving my apartment, on the third floor of a building with no elevators, became easier after that. Usually, using the phone while moving up or down the stairs gives me instantaneous nausea. Now, I can call my Uber ride (and text my friends apologizing for being late) on my way down. Heck, I even use the feature when I’m at home!

At this point, I can confidently say that Vehicle Motion Cues has basically changed my life. Though it was considered (and I agree) too “clickbait-ey”, I actually wanted to use that as this article’s title. It’s the ridiculously simple feature with the most impact on my phone usage in a long time, if not ever.

Enabling or Disabling iPhone Screen Dots With Vehicle Motion Cues

Vehicle Motion Cues offers you three options: leaving it on all the time, disabling it completely, or automatic motion detection. Here’s how to configure it:

Time needed: 2 minutes On your iPhone, open the Settings app. Go to Accessibility > Motion > Vehicle Motion Cues. Choose between On, Automatic, or Off.

As you can expect, Automatic turns the feature on when the iPhone’s gyroscope detects you’re inside a moving vehicle. On leaves the dots on your screen permanently. This mode is very convenient for people who, like me, may suffer random motion-induced nausea episodes during the day.

Vehicle Motion Cues is one of these features that combine ingenuity, simplicity, and usefulness in an unbelievable way. And in case you want more like that, it isn’t the only health-improving functionality your iPhone offers.

Since iOS 17, e.g., you can use Screen Distance to prevent eye soreness. This feature displays a warning if you keep your face too close to the screen for too long.

The Accessibility menu, by the way, has lots of stuff that is helpful even if you don’t have a disability. It’s highly likely you’ll find something useful for yourself, there, so make sure you take a look!