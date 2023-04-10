Download Free iPhone 14 Wallpapers

Apple launched the iPhone 14 series back in September 2022. Every new iPhone series comes with an exclusive set of wallpapers and the iPhone 14 series is no different. If you’re looking to download iPhone 14 wallpapers or want the darker, and stealthier iPhone 14 Pro wallpapers, you’re at the right place.

You can use the iPhone 14 wallpapers on any iPhone and refresh your setup without spending a dime. Moreover, iOS 16 allows you to create and use multiple Lock Screen setups. You can download all the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro wallpapers and switch between them whenever you want.

Download iPhone 14 Wallpapers

The iPhone 14 is an incremental upgrade over its predecessor. It uses the same A15 Bionic SoC as the iPhone 13 but has 6GB RAM and an extra GPU core. There are a few improvements to the camera. And the repairability of the iPhone 14 is better than older iPhones. Apart from this, there isn’t much going on with the iPhone 14.

If you haven’t upgraded already, we recommend you wait for the iPhone 15 as it is expected to bring in a few yet necessary changes like USB Type-C charging port, etc. In the meantime, you can download and use these iPhone 14 wallpapers.

Download iPhone 14 Yellow Wallpaper

Apple discontinued the mini iPhone and replaced it with the Plus iPhone. The iPhone 13 mini had poor sales figures, and the iPhone 14 Plus isn’t that promising either. Regardless, of all this, Apple has released a mid-cycle update to the iPhone 14 with the launch of a new color variant.

So now, the iPhone 14 is available in yellow. And since Apple releases every iPhone with a matching wallpaper, the iPhone 14 in Yellow is no exception to this rule. You can download the iPhone 14 Yellow wallpaper from below.

Download iPhone 14 Pro Wallpapers

Apple has widened the gap between the base iPhone and the Pro models with the iPhone 14 series. The iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max now feature a pill-shaped notch which Apple has named Dynamic Island. The Pro models also get an upgraded 48MP primary camera sensor and then there’s the ProMotion display (120Hz refresh rate) as well.

Even the iPhone 14 Pro wallpapers seem to be inspired by the Dynamic Island. If that interests you, download the iPhone 14 Pro wallpapers from below.

New Wallpapers Call for New Lock Screen Setups

Now that you’ve downloaded iPhone 14 wallpapers and applied them to your iPhone, we suggest customizing the Lock Screen. Changing the Home and Lock Screen setups certainly feel like a breath of fresh air and keep things exciting. Who doesn’t love to customize and personalize their iPhone? Let us know which is your favorite wallpaper and also if you have any other wallpaper requests leave them in the comments below.