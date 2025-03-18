How to Download a Full YouTube Playlist at Once | 2025 Update

Have you ever wanted to download a full playlist from YouTube in one go? If so, you are in luck! In this article, we will use three different YouTube playlist downloader methods to help you easily save a full playlist on your Windows PC, Mac, Android, or any device through an online method. Let’s discuss each of these methods one by one.

How to Download a Full YouTube Playlist with One-Click on PC/Mac?

Using software specifically made for the purpose of converting and downloading videos is the best way to download an entire playlist, including YouTube playlists. iDownerGo is the leading name among such software because it supports conversion and downloading from a huge range of websites.

Why Choose iDownerGo:

10,000+ popular sites supported, like YouTube, Spotify, FB, IG, etc.

20+output format supported, like MP4, MP3, AAC, MKV, etc.

Download high-definition video up to HD-8K.

Download playlists and channels from YouTube in one click.

10X faster download speed than other video downloaders.

Download YouTube subtitles and lyrics in various languages.

How to Download YouTube Playlist to MP3/MP4 for Free?

Time needed: 5 minutes Downloading YouTube Playlists to MP3/MP4 only requires a few simple steps: iDownerGo is available for both Windows and Mac users. So, the first step is to download and install the software from its official website on your computer. Access YouTube in your web browser and search for the playlist you want to download. Copy the URL of the playlist you want to download. Click on the Download Playlist button so that the software can start analyzing the link and download the playlist automatically, you can set the output format and resolution from here. Once the download is complete, you can access the downloaded files under the Downloaded section.

How to Download YouTube Playlist Online for Free?

Using the iDownerGo software to download a full YouTube playlist is the best way to save HD quality content. Yet, there are many people who don’t want to download and install software on their computer, especially if they want to download a playlist a few times and not regularly.

In such a situation, you can use Y2Down.cc to download an entire playlist in one go directly from your web browser. It is a free online site that anyone can access on their web browser to download YouTube playlists by following these steps:

Open YTDown.cc in your web browser. Copy the link to the YouTube playlist you want to download. Paste the copied URL into the search bar on YTDown.

Click on the Download button, and YTDown will analyze the playlist link and create download links for you.

While YTDown is a great way to download YouTube playlists online, it is vital to note that its speed, quality, and efficiency is not as good as a converter like iDownerGo.

How to Download YouTube Playlist to Android at Once?

Other than the computer and online methods, it is understandable you might be looking for a way to download full YouTube playlists on your Android smartphone. YT Saver is one such app available to help you easily convert and download YouTube content in no time to store on your mobile phone.

Some of the key benefits of using YT Saver for Android are the ability to download high-quality videos in batches and quickly and easily download playlists.

Here’s how you can use YT Saver to download an entire YouTube playlist on Android:

Download and install the YT Saver app on your smartphone. Launch the app and open YouTube, search for the playlist you want to download, then click the “OK”, let the app analyze the link and extract all video from it. After the list display, click Start Download, set the output format and start downloading the full YouTube playlist.



With these quick and simple steps, you can easily save complete playlists from YouTube on your mobile device without using any third-party computer software or online tools.

Conclusion

The bottom line is that when you want to download full YouTube playlists, you have multiple options, including computer software, a user-friendly online tool, and an Android app. All of these methods are meant to help you fulfill your need to download content from YouTube and save it for offline viewing.

Additionally, you can choose any method that suits you. Generally, a comprehensive solution like iDownerGo is recommended if you are someone who often converts and downloads content from YouTube as well as other streaming platforms.

With iDownerGo, you won’t have to rely on any other converter. Instead, you’ll be able to convert and download content from all the major platforms from within the same dashboard.