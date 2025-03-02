How to Download and Use SideStore on iOS

Ever since Apple loosened its restrictions on sideloading, iPhone users have been buzzing about SideStore as an AltStore alternative. They say it delivers a more user-friendly, untethered experience.

If you’re new to sideloading, you might feel lost when reading these topics. What is SideStore? How does it work? Is it safe? To help you get up to speed, I’ll explain everything you need to know about the platform, plus I’ll show you how to download it on iOS devices.

What is SideStore for iOS?

SideStore is a third-party application that allows you to install apps not available on the App Store, all without the need for jailbreaking. It is based on AltStore, but the key difference is that SideStore doesn’t require a computer to run AltServer. Rather, SideStore takes advantage of a specially designed VPN (Virtual Private Network) to trick iOS into installing apps on the device. With SideStore, you can easily sideload apps using your Apple ID and an internet connection.

SideStore periodically re-signs your apps in the background to prevent their normal 7-day development status from expiring. However, bear in mind that you can download a limited number of apps at a given time.

SideStore Compatible Devices

SideStore supports all iPhones and iPads running iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 or newer versions. For the initial setup, you’ll need a computer, but after that, you can install apps directly on your iOS devices. Here is the complete list of compatible devices:

iPhones with iOS 14.0 or later.

iPads with iPadOS 14.0 or later.

PCs running Windows 10 or later.

Macs with macOS 10.5 or later.

Is It Safe To Use SideStore?

Yes, it’s safe to use SideStore for iOS. It works similarly to Apple’s TestFlight, making it safer than traditional sideloading methods. It’s a community-driven fork of AltStore that offers a safe way to bypass Apple restrictions and sideload apps on iOS devices. Since SideStore doesn’t require jailbreaking, your devices remain secure.

How to Download and Set Up SideStore for iOS

To get started, you’ll need a compatible Mac or Windows PC, a stable internet connection, and an Apple Account. Although you can use your primary Apple ID, it’s recommended to use a burner account to prevent any potential issues.

Once you’re ready to download and set up SideStore iOS for the first time, follow the steps outlined below:

Open your favorite web browser on your Mac or computer and visit the SideStore website. Click the Get Started button from the homepage.

Click Download AltServer > Download SideStore.ipa > Download JitterbugPair.

Once you’ve obtained all the app files, you’re ready to move to the installation process. Drag the AltServer app into the Applications Folder on your Mac. On a Windows computer, extract the AltInstaller zip file, run the setup.exe, and follow the setup wizard to install AltServer. Now, launch the AltSever app on your computer. If prompted, click the Open button.

Once you’ve installed AltServer on your computer, the next step is to install SideStore on your iOS device. Using a compatible cable, connect your iOS/iPadOS 14 or later device to your computer. When asked to allow the accessory to connect or trust your device, click Trust on your computer and your iOS device. Hold the Option key on your Mac’s keyboard and click the AltSever button in the top Menu Bar. From the list, select Sideload. ipa and choose your iPhone.

Choose the downloaded Sideload.ipa file and click Open.

Enter your Apple ID credentials for the sideloading process and click the Install button. When asked to install the developer tools, click Install.

This will install SideStore on your iPhone’s Home Screen. Don’t launch the app right now. On your iOS device, go to Settings > General > VPN & Device Management and select your Apple ID.

Tap Trust your Apple ID and hit the Allow button that follows.

If you’re using iOS/iPadOS 16 or later, go to Settings > Privacy & Security > Developer Mode and toggle it on. Tap the Restart button when prompted.

Now, return to your Mac and extract the JitterbugPair file downloaded earlier. Launch the extracted JitterbugPair file. Most likely, macOS will reject the app as untrusted. To escape this, open Settings > Privacy & Security and hit the Open Anyway button.

Use Touch ID or password to authenticate. Open the JitterbugPair file again.

Next up, be sure to unlock your iOS device before proceeding. Click the Open button. When asked to allow Terminal to access your Downloads folder, click Allow. You should now see a Terminal window with the “Process Completed” message at the bottom.

A file with the .mobiledevicepairing extension will be installed in your home folder. Drag that file to your iCloud Drive. On your iOS device, open the SideStore app and Allow Notifications.

When asked to select the pairing file, tap OK. In the Files window, browse to iCloud Drive and select the .mobiledevicepairing file.

Once done, go to SideStore settings and sign in with your Apple Account.

Open the App Store and download WireGuard VPN on your iOS device. Download this Wireguard configuration file and move it to iCloud Drive. Share this configuration file to the Wireguard VPN app on your iOS device. Allow WireGuard to add the VPN configuration and enter your device’s passcode.

Turn on the SideStore toggle in the Wireguard app settings.



You’ve finally installed SideStore on your iOS device! Now move to the next section to begin sideloading apps.

How to Use SideStore on iPhone

Once SideStore is fully set up, follow the below steps to enjoy untethered sideloading on iOS:

Find a .ipa file of the app you wish to sideload. Download the file and open it in the Files app on your device. Share the file to the SideStore app. SideStore will now sideload the app using a VPN.

That’s how you can install and use SideStore. The installation process might seem a bit lengthy and somewhat complex compared to AltStore. But once you’re done with the initial setup, you can pretty much forget it as you won’t need the computer ever again.