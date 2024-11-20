Score the Best Early Black Friday Apple Watch Deals in 2024

Samsung Galaxy Watch, Google Pixel Watch, and Garmin might have their loyal fans, but Apple isn’t just holding its ground. On the contrary, it’s redefining what a smartwatch does. Its wearables stand out in crowded markets with seamless ecosystem integration, user-friendly interfaces, and extensive app support. The biggest hurdle, of course, is their price tag. But if you play your cards right, you can snag the best early Black Friday Apple Watch Deals online. Here’s where to start shopping.

Price: Save 5% $502.99 from $529.00

While the 5% discount may seem modest, it’s notable for a recently launched model. The Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS + Cellular, 45mm] brings advanced features that are unavailable in older models, like enhanced health tracking and on-device Siri. And with cellular connectivity, you can make calls, stream music, and use apps independently of your iPhone. It’s a practical choice for busy individuals who want iPhone functionality right on their wrist.

Price: Save 15% $339.00 from $399.00

The 41mm GPS model is a solid choice if you’re looking for a more affordable way to experience the Apple Watch Series 9. It’s a compact, lightweight option powered by the same S9 chip and enhanced display as its larger counterpart. While it lacks cellular connectivity, the 15% discount still makes it one of the best deals available.

Price: Save 24% $189.00 from $249.00

The Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) is the cheapest way to enter the Apple ecosystem. It offers essential features like heart rate monitoring and activity tracking, plus Apple’s signature sleek and durable design. The 24% discount brings its price down below $200. It’s a solid option for anyone who wants a reliable smartwatch without spending too much.

Price: Save 10% $449.00 from $499.00

This Series 10 [GPS + Cellular, 42mm] stands out for its multifunctionality. It is 10% lighter than the Series 9, introduces new features like sleep apnea detection, and is powered by the advanced S10 chip. This model suits a wide range of users, from professionals who need quick iPhone access to athletes who rely on the Health app 24/7. Admittedly, it’s already on the pricier side, but a 10% discount makes it a worthwhile investment.

Price: Save 12% $379.00 from $429.00

Considering the multiple features of the Series 10, a 42mm display might feel small. You can get a larger screen for way less with this 46mm variant. It gives you more room to read messages, check stats fast, and view fitness metrics without squinting. This model doesn’t include cellular connectivity, so you’ll still need your iPhone at hand. However, its 12% discount makes it a solid offer for those who want a bigger screen at a more affordable price.

Price: Save 26% $391.99 from $529.00

This is one of the steepest discounts you’ll find for the Series 9 [GPS + Cellular, 45mm]. It saves a whopping 26%. You’ll get the powerful S9 SiP, On-Device Siri, and advanced health features for under $400. Keep in mind that Best Buy carries 2023 models. They still come with a warranty and all the functionality you’d expect. The production year is just worth noting.

Price: Save 7% $739.00 from $799.00

Think of the Ultra 2 [GPS + Cellular, 49mm] as your ultimate data hub for sports. It features advanced Health app tracking, dual-frequency GPS for pinpoint accuracy, and an extended 36-hour battery life. Also, its titanium case and sapphire crystal display can withstand even the harshest conditions. While a 7% discount might not sound huge, high-end models like this rarely go on sale—it’s still a steal.

Price: Save 62% $159.99 from $429.00

The Apple Watch SE is a solid choice, but it doesn’t have all the bells and whistles. This refurbished Series 5 is a fantastic option if you’re looking for a higher-end model under $200. With a massive 62% discount, it’s hard to beat. Admittedly, the term “refurbished” might give you pause, but it has a Geek Squad certification. You can rest assured that this device has been thoroughly inspected and meets quality standards.

Price: $299.99 or $8.33 per month for 36 months

$200 for an Apple Watch is a great deal, but if that’s not in your budget yet, Best Buy makes it even easier. They’re offering the 2nd Generation [GPS + Cellular, 40mm] for just $8.33 a month. You can literally get a feature-packed Apple Watch with cellular connectivity for roughly the price of two cups of coffee.

Price: $799.99 or $22.22 per month for 36 months

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is Apple’s most rugged smartwatch, built for extreme conditions and adventure. Its biggest challenge, though, is the price tag—dropping nearly a grand on a smartwatch isn’t feasible for everyone. Best Buy makes it more accessible with 0% interest financing. You can own the Ultra 2 [GPS + Cellular, 49mm] for just $22.22 a month over 36 months. It’s the easiest way to get Apple’s flagship smartwatch without the upfront cost.

Don’t forget to check out other Black Friday deals on iPad, iPhone, and Mac models to expand your Apple ecosystem even further. Look for devices that’ll complement your new smartwatch.