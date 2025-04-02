Apple’s macOS Sequoia 15.4 is now available for everyone. The update brings some missing Apple Intelligence capabilities, new emojis, additional widgets, and more. Here’s everything new in macOS 15.4!

1. Mail Categorization

The newly released macOS 15.4 brings a major overhaul to the Apple Mail app, which now offers you a more efficient way to manage your inboxes. For the first time, Macs get on-device email categorization, which automatically splits your incoming emails into the following four categories:

Primary : It shows personal and time-sensitive emails.

: It shows personal and time-sensitive emails. Transactions : These include emails related to order confirmation, receipts, and shipping information.

: These include emails related to order confirmation, receipts, and shipping information. Updates : It displays news, newsletters, and social notifications.

: It displays news, newsletters, and social notifications. Promotions: This view is reserved for coupons, deals, discounts, and other offers.

This will allow Mac users to prioritize their inboxes and quickly identify the most important messages amid an email overload. The best thing about mail categorization is that it doesn’t require Apple Intelligence.

Beyond the inbox sorting, the Mail app also gets a new Digest View which curates relevant emails from businesses. It consolidates emails from a specific sender into a single, organized view.

2. Quick Start comes to Mac

Apple has long offered the Quick Start option on iPhone and iPad that lets you scan a code to transfer settings from an existing device to new hardware.

With macOS 15.4, Quick Start finally comes to Mac. It works just the same with the Mac, showing the code that you can scan to transfer your settings.

In addition, you can also use your nearby iPhone or iPad to set up your Mac.

3. New Apple Intelligence Languages

The latest macOS 15.4, iOS 18.4, and iPadOS 18.4 mark the first big language expansion. Apple Intelligence now supports more languages, including Brazilian Portuguese, Chinese, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, and Spanish, as well as localized English for Singapore and India.

Credits: Emojipedia

Just like iOS 18.4 and iPadOS 18.4, macOS 15.4 beta 4 brings new emoji characters, including a tired face with bags under the eyes, a fingerprint, a root vegetable, a leafless tree, a shovel, a harp, and a splatter.

Also, Apple has redesigned the Genmoji icon on the keyboard, which now reads “Genmoji” for better visibility. This will encourage more users to delve into the feature and create personalized emojis for messages and social media.

5. Memory Movies in Photos App

The new macOS Sequoia iteration also brings the option to create Memory Movies on the Photos app. This feature has been available on iPhone and iPad since iOS 18.1 and iPadOS 18.1.

On Apple Silicon Macs, the Photos app can create a movie from the memories you wish to see. Just enter a description, and Apple Intelligence will find the best photos and videos that match. It will then craft a storyline, select the perfect music, and add a unique narrative arc to create a stunning memory movie.

6. Sketch Style in Image Playground

Apple’s app for AI image creation, Image Playground, gains the long-awaited Sketch style, which can boost your images with hand-drawn effects. Apple says Sketch is a highly detailed style that uses vibrant colors and technical lines to produce realistic drawings.

On the other hand, Animation gives a 3D cartoon look, while Illustration features bold outlines and simple shapes.

7. Apple News+ Food

Image Credit: Apple

The latest software updates add a new section for foodies to the built-in News app on Mac, iPhone, and iPad. Exclusive to Apple News+ subscribers, the Food section hosts thousands of recipes, tips for healthy eating, restaurant reviews, and other food-related content. According to Apple, the section will feature content from the world’s top food publishers such as Good Food, Serious Eats, Allrecipes, Bon Appétit, and Food & Wine.

8. New Podcasts Widgets

Apple also added two new widgets to the built-in Podcasts app on iPhone, iPad, and Mac. The Library widget allows you to play episodes from saved content in your library, whereas the Shows widget displays episodes from shows you follow.

Besides, the new macOS 15.4 update also brings some small but useful features like a code expiration timer to the Passwords app and robot vacuum support in HomeKit.

