Everything New in macOS 15.5 Dev Beta 2: 4 Important Bug Fixes

Apple just released the second developer beta of macOS 15.5. It’s a minor update packed with new features. Devs focused on bug fixes and performance enhancements to deliver a better user experience across the Apple Silicon Mac lineup. Here’s a quick overview of what’s changed and what’s improved in the new macOS 15.5 beta 2 release.

Bug Fixes and Improvements

The macOS 15.5 beta 2 fixes the general issues reported by Mac users and aims to improve overall functionality. The key fixes include:

System reboot problems that previously occurred when using the Apple Pro Display Calibrator on 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros with M4 chips have now been resolved.

Fixes unexpected app crashes where certain apps, such as Ecamm Live and Photoshop would randomly shut down without any error message or warning.

where certain apps, such as Ecamm Live and Photoshop would randomly shut down without any error message or warning. The AppleCare & Warranty section in the Settings app now loads a little faster and the wasted space at the top has been removed. If there’s a device under warranty, you can easily see the details. In the previous beta version, this page would either load blank or get stuck indefinitely.

Safari updated to a new version that brings minor bug fixes and improves the overall growing experience.

How to Install macOS 15.5 Beta 2?

If your Mac is already running a version of developer beta, you can easily install the new macOS 15.5 beta 2. Here’s how to do it:

On your Mac, open the System Settings app. Click General from the left sidebar. Choose Software Update and download the update.



Since we’re less than two months away from the next major version of the Mac operating system, Apple’s work on macOS Sequoia features is winding down. The Cupertino tech giant will announce macOS 16 at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June.

