watchOS 11.4 Beta 4: Everything New in the Latest Update

Apple just dropped watchOS 11.4 Beta 4 for both Public and Developer Beta users. The update includes one notable change along with some general performance improvements. Here’s a breakdown of what you’ll get.

New Emojis

Credits: Emojipedia

This beta release seems to be a pretty small update with only one main change: emojis. Just like the fourth beta version of iOS 18.4, iPadOS 18.4, and macOS 15.4, this one also brings seven new emoji characters. They were previewed by Unicode in May 2024.

The set includes a fingerprint, a face with bags under the eyes, a root vegetable, a leafless tree, a sharp, splatter, and a hovel. With the addition of these emojis, the Apple Watch now provides more options to convey your message clearly through text.

Potential Siri Improvements

While not explicitly detailed, there are indications of improved Siri functionality in watchOS 11.4. This will potentially improve Siri’s accuracy, responsiveness, or range of capabilities on the Apple Watch platform.

Except for these, no other changes are known for watchOS 11.4. Of course, it should have standard bug fixes and performance improvements that Apple usually adds with its smaller updates.

How to Install watchOS 11.4 Beta 4

If your iPhone is running the fourth beta of iOS 18.4, you can easily install watchOS 11.4 beta 4 on your Apple Watch. Here’s how to do it: