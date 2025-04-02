Everything New in watchOS 11.4

Though watchOS 11.4 may not be as big an update as iOS 18.4, it has enough to warrant immediate attention. So, if you want a quick look at the cheat sheet before updating your Apple Watch, you’re in the right place.

1. Break Through Silent Mode

When silent mode is active, your Apple Watch wake-up alarm gently taps your wrist with haptic vibrations. While this automatic behavior is well thought out, it has failed to wake me up on numerous occasions.

Annoyed by this feature, I make sure to turn off the silent mode on my Apple Watch before going to bed. I guess many of you might have gone through this frustration as well. Not anymore!

With the addition of the ” Break Through Silent Mode” feature, you can get the audible wake-up alarm on your Apple Watch even when the silent mode is active.

To activate it, head over to the Sleep app on Apple Watch > Choose an alarm > Sounds & Haptics and ensure that the toggle for Break Through Silent Mode is on. Alternatively, you can enable it by going to the Alarm app and selecting an active alarm.

2. Support for Matter-Compatible Robot Vacuum Cleaners

watchOS 11.4 lets you add Matter-compatible robot vacuum cleaners to the Home app. Once the setup is done, you can use them in scenes and automations. And yes, Siri can help with that too.

Just trigger Siri on your watch and say, “Clean the living room.”

3. Seven New Emojis Added to the Emoji Keyboard

For those who can never get enough of emojis, the latest watchOS update adds seven new ones. They are:

Face with bags under eyes

Harp

Shovel

Leafless tree

Root vegetable

Fingerprint

Flag of Sark

Credits: Emojipedia

4. Face Selection Issue Fixed

The latest watchOS 11 update resolves an issue where face selection might freeze or become unresponsive when switching faces.

5. Improved Apple Watch Mirroring from iPhone

The update improves Apple Watch Mirroring via iPhone. For those uninitiated, this Accessibility feature lets you access and use your Apple Watch from your paired iPhone.

6. Camera Remote Issue Resolved

It also addresses an issue that prevented a locked iPhone from opening the Camera using the Camera Remote app.

There you have it. Now that you have figured out what the watchOS update has to offer, install it on your watch, take it for a run, and be sure to share your feedback with us.