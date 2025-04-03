Everything New in watchOS 11.5 Beta 1: Enhancements and More

Those who love to tinker, experiment, and explore should know that the watchOS 11.5 beta 1 is now available. It’s a nice feeling to gain access to features before the general public, and with the release of new software for Apple’s smart wearable, I’m taking a look at what you can expect. Here’s what’s in store for those looking to catch this beta wave.

watchOS 11.5 Beta 1 Release: What’s Under the Hood

A new wave of betas has arrived on the scene, with Apple providing a sneak peek at new operating systems for tvOS, macOS, iOS, visionOS, and more. The Apple Watch is getting in on this action with the first beta for watchOS 11.5. While a beta can be a great time to explore what’s arriving soon, it doesn’t seem like much is new in terms of features just yet.

Photo Credit: chojema on Threads

Coming off the heels of watchOS 11.4, which brought new emojis, improved Apple Watch mirroring from iPhone, the ability to break through Silent Mode, and more. Concerning the latest beta, it seems like the primary features right now involve making improvements to the features found in the prior release. It’s likely that watchOS 11.5 will simply improve upon prior releases in general.

Across the internet, it seems mum’s the word when it comes to potential new features in the 11.5 beta. In a post on Threads, user itsthebmac observes that one notable change in watchOS 11.5 is that StoreKit received an update to fix a bug involving no user account being signed in.

While not the most exciting update, it’s likely still a good idea to move forward with the update if you’re the type that runs betas. The update is around 540MB and is build number 22T5542f. Remember that your Watch needs to be on its charging puck and have a good charge before proceeding.

Whether it’s checking on watchOS updates or looking out for the latest Apple news, we here at TMO will keep you up-to-date on all the latest and greatest.