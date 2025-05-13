iOS 18.5 is now available for your iPhone, and it brings a range of new features. You get a fresh wallpaper right away, along with upgrades to Screen Time that give you more control. The Mail app also gets some changes to improve how you manage your inbox. Keep reading to find out about everything new in iOS 18.5.

1. Satellite Messaging Now Available on iPhone 13 (With a Catch)

If you have an iPhone 13, 13 mini, 13 Pro, or 13 Pro Max, you can now access satellite messaging through select carriers. In the U.S., T-Mobile is currently the only provider offering this feature, which uses the Starlink satellite network. It’s free during the beta period, which ends in July 2025.

After that, it will be included in T-Mobile’s Go5G Next and Experience Beyond plans. Customers on other networks like Verizon or AT&T can use the feature for $10/month once it launches publicly. Keep in mind, this is a carrier-based service and not the same as Apple’s Emergency SOS via satellite, which remains exclusive to the iPhone 14 and newer.

For those who spend time hiking, camping, or traveling in areas with poor cellular coverage, this could be a crucial lifeline. Just be sure you’re on a compatible carrier plan to take advantage of it.

2. New Pride Harmony Wallpaper

iOS 18.5 introduces the Pride Harmony wallpaper ahead of Pride Month. The wallpaper features dynamic, colorful stripes that shift as you move, lock, or unlock your device. It’s designed to match the new Pride Harmony Apple Watch face (in watchOS 11.5) and Apple’s Pride Edition Sport Band, which is available for $49.

To apply the new wallpaper:

Open the Settings app on your iPhone. Tap Wallpaper > Add New Wallpaper. Look for the Pride Harmony option in the featured section.

3. Screen Time Just Got Smarter for Parents

If you’re managing a child’s device with Screen Time enabled, iOS 18.5 now notifies you whenever your child uses the Screen Time passcode. This closes a loophole and gives parents more transparency into how (and when) limits are bypassed. No extra setup is required. The notification feature works as soon as the update is installed.

4. Mail App Tweaks

Apple has quietly refined the Mail app’s UI in iOS 18.5, streamlining the experience, especially for users who weren’t fans of the layout introduced in iOS 18.2. One key improvement is the ability to toggle Contact Photos directly within the Mail app. Instead of navigating to Settings > Mail, you can now simply tap the three-dot menu in the top-right corner and switch off Show Contact Photos, making customization much quicker.

Another notable update improves access to the All Mail view. For users who utilize Mail Categories (like Primary, Promotions, or Updates), a clearly labeled All Mail tab now appears as a fifth option in the main inbox interface. Previously, this feature was hidden off-screen, making it easy to overlook. With this update, switching between a categorized inbox and the traditional unified view is much more intuitive.

5. “Buy with iPhone” Now Works on 3rd-Party Devices

When using the Apple TV app on devices that aren’t made by Apple (like smart TVs or streaming sticks), you can now complete purchases using Face ID or Touch ID on your iPhone. The system uses your iPhone to authorize payments securely, even if you’re not watching on an Apple product.

6. Back Tap Banner for Accessibility

If you use Back Tap (double- or triple-tap the back of your iPhone to trigger actions), iOS 18.5 adds a new visual banner that confirms when a tap is detected.

How to enable it:

Go to the Settings app on your iPhone.

Tap Accessibility > Touch.

Tap Back Tap and turn on the Show Banner toggle.



This visual confirmation helps confirm that your tap was registered, especially helpful if you’re using Back Tap for sensitive actions like screenshots or app launches.

7. Vision Pro Fix and System Stability

iOS 18.5 fixes a bug where the Apple Vision Pro app might display a black screen. This issue primarily affected Vision Pro users during certain app launches or transitions.

The update also includes standard stability improvements and security patches across the system. Apple hasn’t listed each one publicly, but history suggests you should install the update sooner rather than later to stay protected.

How to Install iOS 18.5

Here’s how to get the update:

Open the Settings app and tap General.

Tap Software Update. If an update is available, tap Update Now.



If you don’t see the update right away, check again later in the day. Apple often rolls out updates in waves.