Everything We Know About the Foldable iPhone So Far: Leaks, Specs, and Pricing

The idea of Apple’s foldable iPhone first surfaced in 2017, with rumors suggesting a 2020 release. Yet, its launch date has been pushed back time and time again. Interestingly, recent rumors reveal some insight into Apple’s plans. We’ve gathered all the leaks and rumors surrounding Apple’s highly anticipated foldable gadget.

Is Apple Finally Making a Foldable iPhone?

Despite no official statement, Apple has clearly shown interest in foldable devices for several years. It has filed and won every patent for foldable displays such as flip-ups, origami-style folding, and more. Even with all these patents, Apple is the only major phone maker not offering a foldable device.

For years, leakers have claimed Apple is launching a foldable iPhone soon, but recent rumors have started to carry some weight.

Multiple reliable sources like Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, The Information, and analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggest that Apple is finally ready to fold, with a release not too far.

iPhone Flip or iPhone Fold?

Initially, there were strong rumors that Apple’s first foldable iPhone would feature a clamshell design that folds vertically, like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. In fact, “iPhone Flip” became a buzzword, with renders flooding the internet, the latest reporting, however, takes a surprising turn.

Apple expert and analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says that Apple’s foldable iPhone could feature a book-style design (commonly referred to as “Fold”) with an approx 7.8-inch crease-free inner display and a 5.5-inch outer display. This corroborates the rumors from the last month.

With a book-style foldable, Apple will directly rival Galaxy Z Fold, Pixel Fold, and the like.

Image credit: Samsung

Beyond the larger display, what’s truly impressive is how slim the phone is likely to be. Kuo says the device will measure between 9 to 9.5mm when folded, and 4.5 to 4.8mm when unfolded. Apple’s largest iPhone could feature a titanium alloy casing with a hinge made of stainless steel and titanium alloy—materials Apple currently uses in the iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, and Apple Watch Ultra 2.

What’s even more exciting is the claim that Apple is working tirelessly to completely eliminate the crease in foldable screens—the biggest flaw with foldable devices. While brands like Honor and Oppo have made significant strides in minimizing the crease, it’s still noticeable upon closer inspection.

Touch ID Side Button

With Apple’s book-style foldable, Touch ID might come back as a side button. According to Kuo’s predictions, Apple will ditch Face ID authentication and opt for the Touch ID side button because of internal space constraints. This is probably due to the depth-of-field sensors and cameras required for the Face ID.

Also, the tech giant is set to promote the iPhone Fold as a “true AI-driven iPhone,” boasting a larger screen for an elevated multitasking experience driven by groundbreaking AI.

Cameras

Some industry experts say that the foldable will arrive with a dual-lens rear camera system and a front-facing camera, which would be usable in both folded and unfolded states. Interestingly, we might see an ultra-thin front camera boasting the cutting-edge Meta Lens technology, which was initially rumored for the upcoming iPhone 17 lineup.

Battery

Current rumors suggest that the iPhone Fold would pack two stainless steel-cased batteries with a combined capacity of 5,000mAh. For reference, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 has a 4,400mAh battery, whereas the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold has a larger 4,650mAh battery. If the rumors are accurate, the foldable iPhone could lead the pack with the best battery performance.

Foldable iPhone Price Predictions

There’s no denying that foldable smartphones are anything but cheap. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold starts at $1,799, whereas the Galaxy Z Fold comes with a starting price of $1,899. They fall on the premium end of the price spectrum, so it’s no surprise that Apple’s foldable won’t come cheaper than its competitors.

Ming-Chi Kuo predicts that the price of Apple’s iPhone Fold could soar past the $2,000 mark, potentially ranging between $2,000 and $2,500. Despite its hefty price tag, the foldable iPhone can impress Apple’s loyal fanbase—many of whom have been eagerly waiting for years. If the quality lives up to the hype, the Cupertino tech giant could very well knock it out of the park.

That said, the estimated sales are only 3 to 5 million units initially. Well, it’s a practical estimate, given only 19.4 million foldables were sold in 2024.

When Can We Expect the Foldable iPhone?

The foldable iPhone certainly won’t arrive this year. As per rumors and leaks, Apple is preparing to finalize the hardware specifications for its first-ever foldable iPhone in the second quarter, with official development set to begin in the third quarter of this year. The device will enter mass production in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Based on this roadmap, Apple might launch the foldable iPhone in late 2026 or early 2027. The giant also has a second-gen model in the pipeline, set to debut a year later.

That’s a long wait, giving rivals plenty of time to stay ahead. Since 2019, Samsung has released six Z Fold and five Z Flip models. By the time Apple’s foldable iPhone arrives, Samsung will have two more versions of each, plus Google, Motorola, Oppo, and others will likely refine their offerings. The competition will only intensify. It’ll be interesting to see what strategy Apple uses to break into and dominate the foldable market.

Are you excited about Apple’s first foldable iPhone? Let us know in the comments below.