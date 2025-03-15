Explore Apple 2025 Products Roadmap

Apple follows annual release cycles for its products, so it’s pretty easy to guess what we might see in 2025. While some things are certain, like the new iPhone 17 lineup for example, others are merely speculations that we can’t confirm yet. Either way, it promises to be an exciting year. Here’s Apple’s 2025 product roadmap.

January – April 2025

iPhone 16e

Apple kickstarted the year with the release of the iPhone 16e in February. This was previously expected to be the iPhone SE 4 but has been rebranded and upgraded. It features the A18 chip and the first cellular modem designed by Apple.

Photo credit: Apple

iPad Air with M3 chip

Shortly after the iPhone 16e, Apple announced the latest iPad Air with an M3 chip. This makes the iPad Air more powerful and much faster than before. It’s built for Apple Intelligence so you can make the most of AI features. It’s available in four colors and 11-inch and 13-inch variants.

iPad 11

The base model iPad has just received a refresh after 2 years. It features an upgraded A16 chip and starts with 128GB of storage, which is double the previous base storage. Unfortunately, we don’t get Apple Intelligence, but this is the cheapest iPad starting at just $349.

New MacBook Air

Image credit: Apple

The MacBook Air is among Apple’s products that received an update in early 2025. The 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air models got faster M4 chips. While there weren’t major design changes, the processor upgrade surely enhances performance and speed.

Postponed Announcement: New HomePod With Display

A new version of the HomePod, featuring a display, was expected this year. While not in the usual release cycle Apple uses for its products, a 2025 HomePod update was almost guaranteed. The announcement was expected for March or April.

However, the indefinite delay of Siri 2.0 made the company put the HomePod launch on hold. That’s because the new device would strongly rely on the assistant. If there’s no Siri 2.0, there’s nothing to properly power the HomePod.

June 2025

New software at WWDC

June is an exciting time because Apple announces its latest software updates at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). Just like every year, we can expect the rollout of iOS 19, iPadOS 19, macOS 16, tvOS 19, and watchOS 12.

Mac Studio

WWDC is mostly focused on software, but it sometimes also features hardware launches. This year, we’re expecting to see the release of a new Mac Studio with M4 Max and M4 Ultra chips.

September 2025

iPhone 17, iPhone 17 “Air” and iPhone 17 Pro

This is when things get exciting! As is the norm, September will see the launch of the latest iPhone 17 lineup. This year, Apple is expected to launch an iPhone “Air” that’ll be an enhanced iPhone 17 but more affordable than the Pro devices.

Apple Watch Series 11

The latest Apple Watch might sport a new design and of course, feature upgrades. Perhaps we might get blood pressure monitoring or some new safety features.

Apple Watch Ultra 3

The Apple Watch Ultra didn’t get a refresh in 2024, but it will this year. The new model will feature the same new capabilities as the Apple Watch 11, along with advancements such as satellite connectivity for texting when off-grid.

AirPods Pro 3

Your favorite earbuds might get a new design this year. The anticipated AirPods Pro 3 will also bring even better audio quality, improved Active Noise Cancellation, and perhaps some health features too, such as body temperature monitoring. That’s going to be interesting for sure.

October – December 2025

Mac Pro

Apple will probably update the Mac Pro with the most powerful version of the M4 chip. Based on past releases, we can expect something along the lines of an “Ultra” or “Extreme” M4 chip. It might also support up to 512GB of Unified Memory.

M5 MacBook Pro

It’s hard to predict what new capabilities the M5 MacBook Pro will have, except of course for the new M5 chip. However, if you want to buy a new MacBook Pro, it might be best to wait until 2026 if you can because then we might see the debut of OLED display technology on these premium devices.

Apple TV 4K

No design changes are expected, but the new Apple TV 4K will get a faster processor and an Apple-designed Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chip.

HomePod mini

Apple’s little smart speaker will probably be released in new colors with a faster chip and an Apple-designed Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chip.

Other Products in the Pipeline

AirTag 2

AirTags have not been refreshed since they launched a few years back. So Apple’s 2025 products will probably include the AirTag 2 with an improved range that’ll allow you to track it from further away.

iPad Pro with M5 chip

As the name suggests, this powerful new device will sport the latest M5 chip. We’ll have to wait and see what kind of new functionalities it’ll bring.

Vision Pro 2

Apple’s mixed reality headset hasn’t done very well so far, but that might change with an upgrade to Vision Pro 2. It could feature the upcoming M5 chipset for a more immersive Apple Intelligence experience.