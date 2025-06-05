Features Apple Likely Won’t Reveal at WWDC 2025

Apple is expected to unveil major updates and new features at WWDC 2025 this Monday. We’ll likely get clarity on the new OS naming schemes (iOS 26?), the new Siri’s beta rollout, and possible UI changes. There’s a lot to look forward to. But just as much as we’re tracking what’s coming, there’s also buzz around what won’t make it, like a full Siri overhaul, Vision Pro updates, a universal App Store, CarPlay Ultra expansions, and Apple Arcade changes.

This is all speculative, of course. But each omission here is based on developer trends, credible reporting, and Apple’s track record, so the guesses aren’t random. Let’s take a look.

1. New Hardware Releases

Let’s get one thing out of the way: don’t expect Apple to announce new hardware at WWDC 2025. Historically, this event is about software. Mid-year launches focus on iOS, macOS, visionOS, and AI, not MacBooks or iPhones. The last major hardware debut at WWDC was the Vision Pro in 2023, and even that was an outlier.

Leaks and analysts haven’t pointed to any ready-for-launch products either. The M4 MacBook Pro just dropped, and the M5 is rumored for late 2025. iPhone 17 is still months out. At most, we might get vague teasers or developer kits for future hardware, but not full product reveals.

2. Complete Siri Overhaul

Siri has been due for a full redesign for years, and Apple teased big changes in 2023. The new version is expected to feature deeper context awareness, improved natural language processing, and systemwide integration powered by Apple Intelligence. That’s the goal, but it’s not happening all at once. Based on multiple reports, the full rollout might not arrive until early or mid-2026.

What we’re more likely to see at WWDC 2025 is a limited beta or developer preview. Maybe it will get renamed, and maybe we get a peek at its new voice. But the real AI-powered version, i.e., the one that replaces the clunky responses we’re used to, is probably still in the pipeline.

3. Major AI Feature Announcements

Apple Intelligence will be a major theme at WWDC—just don’t expect a full suite of AI features to drop all at once. Core functionality like the new Siri or on-device generative tools might roll out slowly, with most features probably shipping with iOS 19 or macOS Sequoia later this year.

And even then, they’ll probably be region-locked or device-limited. Apple tends to test the waters before rolling out sweeping AI integrations. At most, we’ll get a few developer tools plus a roadmap rather than immediate, systemwide AI upgrades.

4. Vision Pro 2 or Vision Pro Lite

Apple isn’t expected to focus heavily on Vision Pro at WWDC 2025. While visionOS may get stage time, don’t count on any major feature overhauls. The Vision Pro still targets a niche developer and early adopter crowd, and Apple hasn’t signaled any plans to push it mainstream… yet.

That means no Vision Pro 2, no Vision Air pricing updates, and probably no dramatic shifts in how spatial computing is pitched. We might get some new APIs or minor ecosystem tweaks, but for now, Vision Pro remains more of a long-term bet than a 2025 headline.

5. Smart Home Hub

Apple’s Smart Home ambitions remain slow-moving, and WWDC 2025 probably won’t change that. We haven’t seen any signs of a new HomePod with a screen, much less a unified smart home control center to rival Google or Amazon’s ecosystem.

If Apple does mention the smart home, it’ll be in passing like a new HomeKit framework or minor Siri enhancements for automation. But don’t expect a HomePod with a display, a smart home hub, or anything resembling a HomeOS announcement. That’s not where Apple seems to be investing right now.

6. ProMotion for All iPhone 17 Models

Don’t expect Apple to bring ProMotion to the entire iPhone 17 lineup. The 120Hz refresh rate remains one of the key differentiators between standard and Pro models. While some Android phones offer high refresh rates across all tiers, Apple’s more selective about what features it trickles down.

There haven’t been credible leaks suggesting a change here. Keeping ProMotion exclusive helps Apple justify the Pro’s higher price tag. Unless there’s a major shift in panel costs or supply, standard iPhones will stay at 60Hz.

7. Expanded CarPlay Ultra Rollout

CarPlay Ultra looks impressive on paper, but don’t expect it to appear in more vehicles just yet. Apple first previewed the next-gen CarPlay experience in 2022, promising full dashboard integration and deep OEM collaboration. Since then, updates have been slow.

WWDC 2025 might bring minor updates or design previews, but no major rollout news. Only a handful of automakers have confirmed support, and the feature requires custom hardware integrations. Most users won’t see it in cars until at least 2026.

8. AirPods with Built-in Cameras

The idea of AirPods with built-in cameras has been circulating for a while, especially with Apple’s growing interest in spatial computing and real-world context capture. Patent filings point to prototypes that can track gestures or even enable hands-free photography. But don’t expect a reveal at WWDC 2025.

There’s no sign that these prototypes are close to production. Adding cameras would require major redesigns for battery life, heat management, and privacy considerations. If Apple is experimenting with this, it’s still in the early stages and definitely incomplete.

WWDC 2025 is expected to deliver major software reveals, but don’t count on everything showing up. Manage your expectations, and as always, all we can really do is wait for the actual event.