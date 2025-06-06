How To Fix ‘Writing Tools Unavailable’ Error When Using Apple Intelligence

Toggle Apple Intelligence off and on again, update your iPhone, adjust your language settings, check your network connection, and consider app/device compatibility if Writing Tools is unavailable. It should be enabled by default on iPhone 15 Pro and later models. You’ll see it in Mail, Notes, and Messages, among other third-party and native apps.

Since Apple Intelligence is still new, it’s not surprising to run into a few bugs. It’s helpful to know what you can do to work around them when they arise. Let’s take a closer look.

1. Toggle Apple Intelligence Off and On Again

Time needed: 5 minutes Errors sometimes happen when Apple Intelligence boots improperly after an update or system change. Turning it off and on again resets the feature and reloads the necessary processes in the background. This is a common fix for iOS features that stop responding without explanation. Here’s where to go: Go to Settings > General > Apple Intelligence & Siri. Tap Apple Intelligence and turn it off. Wait a few seconds before turning it back on.

Writing Tools is closely tied to system-level AI updates, which Apple continuously refines. If you’re running an outdated build (even a minor one) there’s a chance the feature won’t load correctly or is buggy. Updating gives you the latest AI models and bug fixes.

Go to Settings > General > Software Update.

Check for available updates. Tap Download and Install. Wait for the update to complete and restart your iPhone.

3. Adjust Language Settings

Although Apple Intelligence is slowly adding support for more languages, it’s still a bit wonky with non-English text. Try switching to US English while troubleshooting.

Go to Settings > General > Language & Region.

Make sure your iPhone Language is set to English (US). Under Region, select United States. Also check Settings > Keyboard > Keyboards. Make sure English (US) is listed and active.

4. Check Your Network Connection

Apple Intelligence may require a stable internet connection to activate or sync certain Writing Tools. A spotty or restricted connection can stop the feature from initializing. This is especially true when switching between Wi-Fi and mobile data.

Open Settings > Wi-Fi. Switch to a stable Wi-Fi network. If using cellular data, go to Settings > Cellular, and ensure it’s enabled for system services. Toggle Airplane Mode on and off to reset your connection.

Reboot your iPhone if needed.

5. Confirm Device Compatibility

Writing Tools only works on supported devices. If you’re not on an iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max, or newer, the feature won’t appear—regardless of your software version. Even with the right phone, regional limitations may still apply during early rollouts.

Go to Settings > General > About. Check your Model Name—only iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max, and newer are supported. Scroll down to System Version and confirm you’re on iOS 18 or later. If you’re using a supported device and still don’t see the feature, try changing your Region to United States.

6. Try a Factory Reset

If none of the above steps fix the issue, your system files may be corrupted or misconfigured beyond simple toggles and updates. A factory reset wipes your device clean and reinstalls the OS from scratch. Only do this after backing up your data and trying everything else.

Back up your iPhone to iCloud or Mac/Finder. Go to Settings > General > Transfer or Reset iPhone. Tap Erase All Content and Settings.

Follow the prompts and enter your passcode. After reset, restore from backup or set up as new.

Call Apple Support should issues persist. They can give you insights into any issues on their end. Once Writing Tools are back up and running, you’d want to make the most of it. Learn how to proofread, rewrite, summarize, and compose like a pro by writing per