Best Thanksgiving Emojis for iPhone in 2024 (Free)

The air is crisp, pumpkin spice lattes are everywhere, and Black Friday ads are taking over. It’s that time of year when cozy gatherings and hearty feasts bring us closer to the people we care about. Few seasons are as cherished as this one, filled with gratitude, good food, and quality time with loved ones. And what better way to share the spirit than by adding a festive touch to your messages? From playful turkeys to heartfelt symbols, here are the best emojis and stickers to capture the Thanksgiving vibe in every conversation.

NOTE Emojis are updated automatically with iOS software updates—you cannot download them separately. However, you can install stickers. To access them on iMessage, tap the plus symbol (+) beside the text field > Stickers and select your preferred packs. Frequently used designs may also appear alongside emojis on the keyboard for quick access.

Thanksgiving Day Stickers gives you vibrant, cartoon-style stickers that feel straight out of a kids’ animated special. Think of them as little characters that bring your messages to life. You can choose from a range of colorful, lively designs, like cheerful turkeys and playful pumpkins.

What’s even better is their versatility. Want to resize an emoji to make it the star of your message? Just pinch. Feeling creative? Layer these stickers over photos, text, or even other stickers. You can even drop them into FaceTime calls to add a festive surprise. They’re easy to use as it is delightful to share.

If you’re into that vintage, whimsical aesthetic, you might like Celebrate a Happy Thanksgiving. The cozy tones and charmingly skewed lines look like they were plucked from a classic storybook.

This pack is great for timeless yet playful Thanksgiving messages. Whether you’re sharing gratitude or just spreading cheer, the quirky turkeys and quaint fall elements will add personality. Strike a balance between nostalgic and fun without coming across as outdated or overly cartoonish.

Thanksgiving Day Cute Stickers gives off serious millennial energy. It’s fun, stylish, and modern but avoids the ultra-quirky teen aesthetic. The stickers feel like they belong in a curated Instagram feed: playful yet polished, with clean animations and trendy fall colors. Perfect for a Thanksgiving selfie caption or a group chat message that feels casual but chic.

You can layer these stickers on images or add them to FaceTime calls. They’re ideal for young adults who want something festive but not over-the-top.

Thanksgiving – Animated Cards adds a modern twist to traditional Thanksgiving cards. You’ll find polished, elegant designs featuring pies, pumpkins, and foliage that look like they could’ve been printed on premium cardstock. If you love sending Hallmark cards, you’ll feel right at home with these.

The animations are subtle yet charming—like a turkey waving or leaves gently falling. Use them to send heartfelt yet amusing messages to your loved ones. They’re also FaceTime-compatible, so you can add a thoughtful touch to holiday video calls.

Thanksgiving Animated iSticker exudes warmth and nostalgia. The waddling turkeys, glowing pumpkins, and simple autumn scenes will remind you of family gatherings at grandma’s house. They’re not overly flashy, but rather, charming and comforting.

These stickers work great for heartfelt greetings, adding a touch of humor, or just sharing a bit of holiday cheer. Send them to anyone who’d appreciate a classic, cozy vibe in greetings.

Decorate your iPhone with Thanksgiving widgets to fully embrace the holiday spirit. From cozy fall aesthetics to practical countdowns, these widgets are the perfect way to stay festive and keep the holiday cheer alive.