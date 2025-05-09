Full List of New Emojis on iOS 18.4 (2025)

As expected with other minor releases, iOS 18.4 didn’t bring a massive redesign. However, it did deliver something users always look forward to: new emojis! Whether you’re the type to reply with a single icon or spam paragraphs of random emoticons, you’ll get more ways to express yourself. Apple added eight new options this round, including fresh smileys, objects, and inclusive designs. Here’s what you’ll get.

1. Face With Bags Under Eyes

This one’s giving “I haven’t slept in three days” energy. The droopy eyes and heavy lids say it all, whether you’re overworked, hungover, or just mentally done. It’s not quite sick and not quite sad, just deeply, emotionally exhausted. More relatable than any emoji we’ve had in a while. Expect this to become the go-to for anyone living that burnout life.

2. Fingerprint

A bold nod to identity and security that isn’t just for Touch ID references. It can symbolize personal ownership, something unique to you, or even access granted or denied. It’s also cryptic enough to be used metaphorically, like when you want to say, “I left my mark.” Visually striking, so it stands out in chats. Expect it to show up in privacy debates and hacker jokes.

3. Splatter

Messy on purpose. This ink-like blob can stand in for accidents, creativity, or chaos, depending on the vibe you’re going for. It has a rebellious edge, like the digital version of throwing paint at a canvas. Also, it’s a great way to react to something dramatic or over-the-top. If nothing else, it’s a perfect response to a story that ends in total disaster.

4. Root Vegetable

It’s clearly a radish, but Apple’s not telling. Whether you’re cooking, planting, or trying to eat healthier, this one’s for the veggie people. It might look humble, but the bold color and leafy top make it visually punchy. You can also use it as a quirky insult or code word. I think it’s a given that someone’s going to use it metaphorically, saying, “he’s a total root vegetable.”

5. Leafless Tree

Sparse and skeletal, this tree feels cold and honest. It’s not dead, just dormant, which makes it great for winter moods, emotional resets, or minimalist aesthetics. There’s something poetic about it, like: “This is me, stripped down.” It could also represent seasonal change or loss. Either way, it adds nuance to the usual leafy green options.

6. Harp

Finally, an instrument emoji with elegance. The harp brings classical vibes to your emoji keyboard, perfect for musicians, angelic metaphors, or Celtic references. Not the most versatile, but visually satisfying. You might use it when talking about music that’s calming or divine. Or ironically, when things are absolutely not harp-worthy.

7. Shovel

Straight to the point. The shovel emoji covers everything from actual gardening to metaphorical digging, into drama, work, or someone’s past. It’s not aggressive like a pickaxe, but it still means business. Works great for subtle shade or literal tasks. You can almost hear it scraping the dirt.

8. Flag of Sark

This tiny island near the UK now has its own emoji, and flag completists are thrilled. Unless you’re from Sark or writing a geography quiz, you probably won’t use it much. But it adds more representation and rounds out the Unicode set. It’s got a knightly vibe with the lions and cross. At the very least, it looks great next to other regional flags.

If you’re not seeing these new emojis yet, you can try disabling Stickers and resetting the emoji keyboard. The updates usually load automatically. However, bugs aren’t uncommon, and they can block one or two new features from popping up on your iPhone.