Full List of AMD Ryzen CPUs: A Beginner-Friendly Guide to All Ryzen Models and Specs

From Ryzen 3 to Ryzen 9, and from desktops to ultrathin laptops, there’s a wide range of models to choose from. In this guide, we will break down the entire AMD Ryzen lineup in simple terms and include complete spec tables so you can find the right CPU for your needs.
Table of contents
AMD Ryzen CPU List
AMD Ryzen processors are grouped by generation, with each step forward offering improvements in speed, power efficiency, and features. Whether you’re building a desktop or buying a laptop, here’s how the main series break down:
Ryzen 3000 Series (Zen 2 – Desktop)
|Model Name
|Cores/Threads
|Base Clock
|Boost Clock
|TDP
|Socket
|Intended Use
|Ryzen 5 3600
|6/12
|3.6 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|65W
|AM4
|Desktop
|Ryzen 7 3700X
|8/16
|3.6 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|65W
|AM4
|Desktop
|Ryzen 9 3900X
|12/24
|3.8 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|105W
|AM4
|Desktop
Ryzen 5000 Series (Zen 3 – Desktop)
|Model Name
|Cores/Threads
|Base Clock
|Boost Clock
|TDP
|Socket
|Intended Use
|Ryzen 5 5600X
|6/12
|3.7 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|65W
|AM4
|Desktop
|Ryzen 7 5800X
|8/16
|3.8 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|105W
|AM4
|Desktop
|Ryzen 9 5950X
|16/32
|3.4 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|105W
|AM4
|Desktop
Ryzen 7000 Series (Zen 4 – Desktop)
|Model Name
|Cores/Threads
|Base Clock
|Boost Clock
|TDP
|Socket
|Intended Use
|Ryzen 5 7600X
|6/12
|4.7 GHz
|5.3 GHz
|105W
|AM5
|Desktop
|Ryzen 7 7700X
|8/16
|4.5 GHz
|5.4 GHz
|105W
|AM5
|Desktop
|Ryzen 9 7950X
|16/32
|4.5 GHz
|5.7 GHz
|170W
|AM5
|Desktop
Ryzen 9000 Series (Zen 5 – Desktop)
|Model Name
|Cores/Threads
|Base Clock
|Boost Clock
|TDP
|Socket
|Intended Use
|Ryzen 5 9600X
|6/12
|4.4 GHz
|5.4 GHz
|65W
|AM5
|Desktop
|Ryzen 7 9700X
|8/16
|3.8 GHz
|5.5 GHz
|65W
|AM5
|Desktop
|Ryzen 9 9900X
|12/24
|4.4 GHz
|5.6 GHz
|120W
|AM5
|Desktop
|Ryzen 9 9950X
|16/32
|4.2 GHz
|5.7 GHz
|170W
|AM5
|Desktop
Ryzen Mobile CPUs
|Model Name
|Cores/Threads
|Base Clock
|Boost Clock
|TDP
|Socket
|Intended Use
|Ryzen 5 7640U
|6/12
|3.5 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|15–30W
|FP7
|Mobile (Ultrabook)
|Ryzen 7 7840HS
|8/16
|3.8 GHz
|5.1 GHz
|35W
|FP7r2
|Mobile (Gaming)
|Ryzen 9 7945HX
|16/32
|2.5 GHz
|5.4 GHz
|55W+
|FP7
|Mobile (High-End Gaming)
|Ryzen 9 8945HS
|8/16
|4.0 GHz
|5.2 GHz
|45W
|FP8
|Mobile (Thin & Light)
Tips for Choosing a Ryzen Processor
If you’re not a tech expert, here’s how to find the right Ryzen for your needs:
- Ryzen 5: Best for casual users, students, and gamers on a budget. Great performance at a low cost.
- Ryzen 7: Ideal for multitasking, gaming, and productivity. A solid middle ground.
- Ryzen 9: Meant for power users: video editors, streamers, and gamers who want top-tier performance.
- G vs X Models:
- G-Series = includes integrated graphics (good for systems without a graphics card)
- X-Series = higher performance, often needs a dedicated GPU
- Check Compatibility: Make sure your motherboard supports the CPU’s socket (AM4, AM5, etc.)
Frequently Asked Questions
The best Ryzen depends on your needs. For most users, a Ryzen 5 or Ryzen 7 offers the best balance of price and performance. For high-end tasks, Ryzen 9 models are ideal.
Not necessarily. Ryzen 9 has more cores and threads, but Ryzen 7 is usually more power-efficient and affordable. Choose based on your use case.
Yes, in terms of performance. Ryzen 7 chips have more cores, which helps with multitasking and heavier workloads. But Ryzen 5 is still great for gaming and general use.
Dozens, spanning multiple generations (1000 to 9000 Series), with models for desktops, laptops, and everything in between.
G-series CPUs have integrated graphics, while X-series are performance-focused and usually paired with a separate GPU.
The latest lineup includes the Ryzen 9000 Series for desktops and the 8000/9000 Series for mobile devices.
Summary
- Ryzen CPUs range from entry-level to high-end performance
- Ryzen 3000–9000 series cover desktops, while U/HS/HX models serve laptops
- Choose based on your use case: gaming, work, or portability
- Look at socket compatibility before buying
- G-series = graphics included, X-series = needs dedicated GPU
Conclusion
AMD’s Ryzen lineup offers something for everyone. From budget laptops to high-performance gaming rigs. Whether you’re building a desktop or buying a new laptop, Ryzen chips deliver strong performance, long-term support, and great value.