Full List of Every iPhone Model from 2007–2025

Wondering when the first iPhone came out? Apple launched the original iPhone in 2007, and since then, the device has evolved into one of the most influential consumer electronics products of all time. From the early days of 2G connectivity to today’s advanced AI-driven features, the iPhone has continuously shaped the way we communicate, work, and live.
In this article, we’ll walk you through every iPhone model in order, from the first iPhone to the iPhone 16e. You’ll learn about the biggest design shifts, the most important technological leaps, and the quirky details that make each generation unique.
Table of contents
- iPhone Models in Order
- iPhone (2007)
- iPhone 3G (2008)
- iPhone 3GS (2009)
- iPhone 4 (2010)
- iPhone 4S (2011)
- iPhone 5 (2012)
- iPhone 5s & iPhone 5c (2013)
- iPhone 6 & 6 Plus (2014)
- iPhone 6s & 6s Plus (2015)
- iPhone SE (2016)
- iPhone 7 & 7 Plus (2016)
- iPhone 8 & 8 Plus (2017)
- iPhone X (2017)
- iPhone XS & XS Max (2018)
- iPhone XR (2018)
- iPhone 11, 11 Pro & 11 Pro Max (2019)
- iPhone SE (second-generation, 2020)
- iPhone 12 mini, 12, 12 Pro & 12 Pro Max (2020)
- iPhone 13, 13 mini, 13 Pro & 13 Pro Max (2021)
- iPhone SE (third-generation, 2022)
- iPhone 14 & 14 Plus, 14 Pro & 14 Pro Max (2022)
- iPhone 15 & 15 Plus, 15 Pro & 15 Pro Max (2023)
- iPhone 16 & 16 Plus, 16 Pro & Pro Max, 16e (2024–2025)
- FAQ
- Comparison Table: iPhone Models in Order
- Conclusion
iPhone Models in Order
iPhone (2007)
Release Date: June 29, 2007
The first iPhone changed everything. It introduced a 3.5-inch multi-touch display, a simple design with a single Home button, and a 2 MP camera. There was no App Store yet — just Safari, Mail, and a few built-in apps. With storage starting at 4 GB, it felt futuristic compared to flip phones of the time.
iPhone 3G (2008)
Release Date: July 11, 2008
The iPhone 3G brought faster cellular data and, more importantly, the App Store. Suddenly, third-party apps could be downloaded, opening up an entirely new ecosystem. The design was sleeker, with a curved plastic back.
iPhone 3GS (2009)
Release Date: June 19, 2009
The “S” stood for speed. The 3GS doubled performance, introduced video recording, and added Voice Control. It was the first iPhone available in 32 GB storage, making it a favorite for media-heavy users.
iPhone 4 (2010)
Release Date: June 24, 2010
The iPhone 4 introduced the iconic flat glass-and-steel design and the Retina Display, which made text and images razor-sharp. It also brought FaceTime video calling and a front-facing camera.
iPhone 4S (2011)
Release Date: October 14, 2011
Most remembered as the iPhone that introduced Siri, Apple’s voice assistant. It also upgraded to an 8 MP camera and dual-core A5 chip. This was the first iPhone launched after Steve Jobs passed away.
iPhone 5 (2012)
Release Date: September 21, 2012
Apple stretched the display to 4 inches, added LTE, and switched from the 30-pin connector to Lightning. This design became the foundation for years of future iPhones.
iPhone 5s & iPhone 5c (2013)
Release Date: September 20, 2013
The 5s introduced Touch ID, 64-bit processing, and a gold color option. The 5c was Apple’s colorful, polycarbonate experiment, offering the same internals as the iPhone 5 at a lower price.
iPhone 6 & 6 Plus (2014)
Release Date: September 19, 2014
Apple finally embraced big screens — 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch displays. Apple Pay also debuted. The 6 Plus faced “Bendgate,” where some users found it bent under pressure.
iPhone 6s & 6s Plus (2015)
Release Date: September 25, 2015
These models added 3D Touch, a 12 MP rear camera, and 4K video. Rose Gold joined the lineup, and the “S” branding once again meant faster performance.
iPhone SE (2016)
Release Date: March 31, 2016
The first SE brought iPhone 6s internals to the smaller 4-inch iPhone 5s body. It was a budget-friendly hit for fans of compact phones.
iPhone 7 & 7 Plus (2016)
Release Date: September 16, 2016
Apple removed the headphone jack, sparking controversy. The 7 Plus was the first with dual cameras, enabling Portrait Mode. Both gained water resistance and stereo speakers.
iPhone 8 & 8 Plus (2017)
Release Date: September 22, 2017
These models added wireless charging and the glass back design. They felt like the last of the “classic” iPhones with Home buttons before the big design shift.
iPhone X (2017)
Release Date: November 3, 2017
The iPhone’s 10th-anniversary edition dropped the Home button, introduced Face ID, and gave us OLED edge-to-edge screens with the famous notch. It was a turning point in iPhone design.
iPhone XS & XS Max (2018)
Release Date: September 21, 2018
Refined the X design with faster internals and a larger Max version. Introduced dual-SIM support and improved cameras.
iPhone XR (2018)
Release Date: October 26, 2018
Apple’s “budget flagship” with a Liquid Retina LCD display and multiple colors. It was hugely popular thanks to its balance of features and price.
iPhone 11, 11 Pro & 11 Pro Max (2019)
Release Date: September 20, 2019
The iPhone 11 added a second camera, while the Pro models introduced triple cameras and OLED displays. Night Mode arrived, finally improving low-light photography.
iPhone SE (second-generation, 2020)
Release Date: April 24, 2020
This SE used the iPhone 8 design but packed in the A13 Bionic chip from the iPhone 11, offering top performance at a budget price.
iPhone 12 mini, 12, 12 Pro & 12 Pro Max (2020)
Release Date: October 23, 2020 (mini & 12) / November 13, 2020 (Pro Max)
The iPhone 12 lineup brought 5G, MagSafe charging, and flat-edge design. The mini was beloved by small-phone fans, though sales were limited.
iPhone 13, 13 mini, 13 Pro & 13 Pro Max (2021)
Release Date: September 24, 2021
Improved cameras, Cinematic Mode video, and ProMotion 120Hz displays on the Pro models. The notch was slightly smaller.
iPhone SE (third-generation, 2022)
Release Date: March 18, 2022
Kept the iPhone 8 design again but upgraded with 5G and A15 chip. Remained Apple’s most affordable iPhone.
iPhone 14 & 14 Plus, 14 Pro & 14 Pro Max (2022)
Release Date: September 16, 2022 (14 & Pro) / October 7, 2022 (14 Plus)
The Pro models introduced the Dynamic Island and Always-On Display. Crash Detection and Emergency SOS via satellite also launched.
iPhone 15 & 15 Plus, 15 Pro & 15 Pro Max (2023)
Release Date: September 22, 2023
The iPhone 15 lineup switched to USB-C. The Pro models adopted titanium for lighter builds, and the Pro Max got a 5x telephoto camera.
iPhone 16 & 16 Plus, 16 Pro & Pro Max, 16e (2024–2025)
Release Dates: Fall 2024 (16 & 16 Pro models) / Spring 2025 (16e)
The iPhone 16 lineup expanded screen sizes on Pro models and debuted advanced AI features integrated with iOS. The 16e was introduced as a budget option, reviving Apple’s focus on affordability.
Looking back, it’s helpful to group iPhone models into eras:
- Classic Era (2007–2012): Home button, small screens, the birth of apps.
- Larger Displays (2014–2017): Bigger sizes, Touch ID, and the move to glass backs.
- Modern Era (2017–2023): Face ID, OLED, Pro cameras, and MagSafe.
- Next Era (2024+): AI, USB-C, and diversification with budget-friendly options like the iPhone 16e.
Apple plans to announce the iPhone 17 lineup on Tuesday, September 9.
FAQ
The original iPhone launched on June 29, 2007.
Go to Settings > General > About and check “Model Name.”
Apple skipped from iPhone 8 to iPhone X to mark the 10th anniversary.
The iPhone 6 and 6 Plus remain Apple’s best-selling iPhones of all time.
The iPhone X in 2017.
Currently, iPhones as old as the iPhone XR and XS still receive software updates.
Comparison Table: iPhone Models in Order
|iPhone Model
|Release Year
|Key Feature
|iPhone
|2007
|First touchscreen iPhone
|iPhone 3G
|2008
|App Store & 3G
|iPhone 3GS
|2009
|Video recording
|iPhone 4
|2010
|Retina Display
|iPhone 4S
|2011
|Siri
|iPhone 5
|2012
|Lightning connector
|iPhone 5s
|2013
|Touch ID
|iPhone 5c
|2013
|Colorful design
|iPhone 6/6 Plus
|2014
|Bigger screens
|iPhone 6s/6s Plus
|2015
|3D Touch
|iPhone SE
|2016
|Compact & affordable
|iPhone 7/7 Plus
|2016
|Dual cameras, no headphone jack
|iPhone 8/8 Plus
|2017
|Wireless charging
|iPhone X
|2017
|OLED & Face ID
|iPhone XS/XS Max
|2018
|Dual-SIM, Max size
|iPhone XR
|2018
|Budget model, colors
|iPhone 11 Series
|2019
|Night Mode, triple camera
|iPhone SE (2nd Gen)
|2020
|iPhone 8 design + A13
|iPhone 12 Series
|2020
|5G & MagSafe
|iPhone 13 Series
|2021
|Cinematic Mode, ProMotion
|iPhone SE (3rd Gen)
|2022
|5G, A15
|iPhone 14 Series
|2022
|Dynamic Island, SOS via satellite
|iPhone 15 Series
|2023
|USB-C, titanium Pro models
|iPhone 16 Series
|2024
|AI features, larger displays
|iPhone 16e
|2025
|Affordable option
Conclusion
From the 2007 original to the iPhone 16e, the iPhone has evolved into much more than a phone. It’s become a hub for communication, creativity, and personal productivity. Each generation introduced something new, whether it was the App Store, Face ID, or USB-C. Looking back helps us appreciate how far the iPhone has come, while also giving us a glimpse of where it might go next.