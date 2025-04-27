Full List of New Emojis in iOS 18.4.1

The iOS 18.4.1 update is now available to all users. While this release mainly patches serious security flaws that were actively being exploited, it’s not just about behind-the-scenes fixes. iOS 18.4.1 also brings a fresh batch of new emojis — perfect for those times when you’re too tired to type out a full sentence.

New iOS Emojis

Credits: Emojipedia

Face with bags under the eyes. Leafless Tree Root Vegetable Harp Shovel Fingerprint Splatter Flag of Sark

Apple might have released only eight new emojis in iOS 18.4.1, but each one is unique and relatable. Also, Apple has become the first company to adopt the flag of Sark.

Among the eight new options, I particularly love the “face with bags under eyes.” I think it perfectly conveys the sense of exhaustion, sleepless nights, and stress overload. Honestly, who hasn’t looked exactly like that at some point?

These emojis are now available on all Apple devices, including iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch. If you haven’t updated to the latest software version, you’ll see a dreaded black/grey icon instead of these emojis.

To update your devices, go to Settings > General > Software Update and download the latest version available.

