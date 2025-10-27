5 Fun Things to Do With an iPhone When Bored

Your iPhone is more than just a communication device or a scrolling portal. When boredom strikes, the powerful hardware and innovative iOS features provide a wealth of entertainment and creative outlets right in your pocket. From advanced photo tricks to collaborative projects with friends, there are many ways to transform downtime into productive or playful moments using the capabilities of your Apple device.

Creative and Engaging Ways to Use Your iPhone

1. Identify plants, pets, or landmarks

Ever wonder what kind of plant is growing in your neighbor’s yard, or the breed of a dog you pass on your walk? The iPhone’s Visual Look Up feature is a built-in detective. Simply take a photo, swipe up, or tap the info icon, and your phone can often identify common objects, including pets, plants, book covers, and famous landmarks. This quick bit of knowledge can make exploring your local area a fun, interactive scavenger hunt.

2. Shoot cinematic videos

If you are tired of standard video recording, try using Cinematic Mode. Available on newer iPhones, this feature applies a depth effect with automatic focus changes, making your home videos look professionally produced. You can even edit the focus points and depth of field after the video is recorded. Experiment with filming everyday objects or quick scenes around your home.

For users who enjoy pushing their device to the limit, exploring the superior camera features of models like the iPhone 17 Pro can be a rewarding way to spend a boring afternoon. You can learn more about its capabilities by reading this review after two weeks with the iPhone 17 Pro.

3. Build a shared playlist with friends

Music is always a cure for boredom, but making it a social activity is even better. With Apple Music’s collaborative playlists, you and your friends can simultaneously add, remove, and reorder songs. This is a perfect way to prep for a future party or simply introduce each other to new music genres. It is an engaging way to connect remotely, much like finding fun games to play over FaceTime when you can not meet in person.

4. Unleash your creativity on a Freeform board

The Freeform app is a digital whiteboard that offers endless space for brainstorming, planning, or just doodling. Use it solo to map out your next big project, plan a trip, or create a mood board. You can add sketches, sticky notes, photos, and documents.

For a simple creative exercise, start with a blank board and see how many different digital tools you can use in one creation. This open canvas allows for exploration of many underrated iOS 26 features that will instantly upgrade your iPhone.

5. Design a personal Memoji

Image credit: Apple

Need a new profile picture or just a silly avatar for messaging? The Memoji feature in Messages lets you design a completely personalized animated emoji that looks just like you or, more entertainingly, your alter ego. Customize everything from skin tone and hairstyle to piercings and headwear. These expressive characters are a fun way to communicate and a simple, engaging creative task when you have a few minutes to spare.

FAQ

Can I use these features on an older iPhone? Most of these features rely on recent iOS updates. For instance, Visual Look Up and Cinematic Mode require newer chipsets.8 However, collaborative playlists, Freeform, and Memoji creation are generally available on a wider range of modern Apple devices that support the latest operating systems. Are there other creative outlets on the iPhone? Absolutely. Beyond the features mentioned, you can use the built-in Markup tools in Photos and Notes, try out the various photo filters, or even experiment with custom focus modes to silence non-essential notifications during your creative sessions

Discovering Hidden iPhone Potential

Boredom does not stand a chance against the versatility of your Apple smartphone. By digging into the native apps and updated operating system, you can turn a moment of inactivity into one of creativity, connection, or discovery. Next time you feel restless, try mastering one of these quick tips. There are many more clever ways to engage with your device, including 10 iOS 26 hidden features that you may not know about.