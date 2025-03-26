5 Funniest and Weirdest Genmoji Prompts You Need to Try Right Now

If you’re looking for the funniest and weirdest Genmoji prompts you should know that I can serve them up all day, every day. No, I’m not some guru or wizard, I’m simply a man who knows how to take advantage of the features Apple Intelligence offers, and now I want to transfer that power to you.

Five of the Funniest and Weirdest Genmoji Prompts

While I may be on the fence about artificial intelligence in general, I do enjoy playing with Genmoji. I think one of my favorite things about the feature is that you never really know what you’re going to get–for better or for worse. Considering Apple Intelligence, and AI in general can produce some funky results, Apple isn’t kidding when it says “Some descriptions may create unexpected results.”

From the weird to the wonderful to the absolutely baffling, here are some of my favorite prompts. When it comes to crafting prompts with this feature, I recommend keeping them around two or three words at the start and then expanding from there. You can also learn more about making Genmojis here.

1. “Banned from the Art Museum”

Look. Things happen. We’ve all been there. Sometimes, we all think it’s funny to be a little rowdy with our friends. These actions may result in getting you kicked out of certain places, giving you a reason to create this funny little guy to send to your friends for a classic in-joke. What I like about this prompt is that it really highlights Genmoji’s ability to produce multiple results from one prompt, giving you plenty of choices to get the best laugh.

2. “Gorilla Champion”

Sometimes to truly be goofy, you have to throw whatever at the wall and see what sticks. Look at how proud this fella is. You know, maybe it wasn’t the art museum where your friends were kicked out, but maybe you want to reminisce with your pal who thought it would be fun to goof around too much at the zoo. That, or maybe you’re just looking to goof around with a pal. Either way, Genmoji has you covered.

3. “Teriyaki Reaper”

Where will you be when the teriyaki reaper comes looking for you? Me? I’ll be hiding under my bed, even if the treats carried by the apparition look so appetizing. This is a great one to send to your friends when you want to let them know you’re ready to take on another round of gorging at your local Chinese buffet, or you just want to show off the details Genmoji can create.

This is exactly what I mean when I say you never know what you’re going to get. While playing around with a classic idiom, Genmoji created this absolute treasure. What exactly is happening? I don’t know, but believe me, I’m scared. Although not everything that comes from AI is going to yield fruit, trying familiar phrases can be a great way to start a prompt.

5. “Crypto Crash”

Here’s another one that’s a bit goofy but potentially incredibly useful. With the world of crypto being a total tilt-a-whirl, having a Genmoji on hand to properly express your frustration with the marker can be good to have around. What I really enjoy about this prompt is that it provides some serious responses, while also providing some not-so-serious ones as well.