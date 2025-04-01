Here’s The Complete List of Vulnerabilities That iOS 18.4 Has Fixed

Apple has rolled out iOS 18.4 with several notable features, including “Priority Notifications,” Ambient Music, and Image Playground Sketch Style. Beyond these noteworthy additions, the tech giant has released an extensive list of fixes for security vulnerabilities.

Apple has confirmed that none of the security vulnerabilities have been exploited by malicious actors. So, you shouldn’t be concerned about the safety of your personal information.

To be more precise, the iOS 18.4 and the iPadOS 18.4 have resolved 60 sensitive issues. More importantly, the latest update has also fixed a critical issue that could let a hacker access keychain data from an iOS backup.

Due to this major security loophole, the password autofill feature would automatically fill a password on an iPhone and iPad even after authentication has failed.

Another equally dreading problem that the iOS 18.4 has patched is the one where a shady app may be able to retrieve sensitive user data.

Apple Photos app offers a neat way to hide and lock the hidden photo album. Unfortunately, a persistent bug could let anyone access the hidden photos without authentication. This update has managed to sort out this privacy issue as well.

You can view the long list of iOS 18.4/iPadOS 18.4 security fixes in this support document.

What about macOS Sequoia? Apple has separately lined up over 120 vulnerabilities that the macOS Sequoia 15.4 has addressed. Some of the major issues that Sequoia 15.4 has resolved are related to Calendar, Automator, AirDrop, and the App Store.