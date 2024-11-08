12 Top Hidden iOS 18 Features Apple Didn’t Talk About on Stage

It’s been a few months since iOS 18 launched, bringing plenty of buzzworthy upgrades—from Apple Intelligence to revamped native apps. You’ve probably explored the big-ticket items, but what about the lesser-known ones? Some of the most useful updates are easy to miss, tucked away behind the headline changes. Here’s a look at some hidden features on iOS 18 that can make everyday tasks easier and more efficient.

1. Adjustable Flashlight Beam Width

You’ve always been able to adjust the brightness of your flashlight. Now, you can also fine-tune its beam width. For precise tasks, like tinkering with something under the hood of a car, you’ll need a focused beam. Alternatively, if you’re walking in low-light areas, you’d want to cast a larger, softer glow.

Open the Control Center and turn on the flashlight. Press and hold on the Dynamic Island. Slide your finger to adjust the beam width.



2. Power Off via Control Center

You can turn off your device through the Control Center. Instead of pressing and holding the volume and side, tap the power icon in the top-right corner of the screen. It’s especially useful for mobility-impaired individuals who don’t want to press physical buttons too often.

Open the Control Center. Tap the power icon in the top-right corner.

Swipe the slider to power off.

3. Hide App Labels

If you’re after a minimalist look, you’ll appreciate the option to hide app labels on the Home Screen. Blank icons create a sleeker, tidier layout.

Long-press an empty area on the Home Screen until icons begin to jiggle. Tap Edit Home Screen > Customize. Select Large Icons to hide app labels.



4. T9 Dialing

Quickly locate contacts in the Phone app with T9 dialing. Instead of scrolling through your contacts or switching to the qwerty keyboard, type your contact’s name using the numbers on the keypad. For example, if you want to call your friend Lia, type 542, and her contact will pop up as a suggestion. It’s a faster, more efficient way to get in touch.

Open the Phone app and go to the keypad. Type in the contact’s name using the corresponding numbers.

Select the contact from the list.

5. Search Call History

Keeping track of past calls is easier with a searchable call history. You’ve always been able to look up contact names and numbers, but now, you can also reference voicemail transcripts. This saves time when you need to pinpoint specific details.

Open the Phone app and go to the Recents tab. Use the search bar at the top to enter a name, number, or keyword. Review your results to find the exact call you’re looking for.

6. Share Wi-Fi Passwords via QR Code

Pass around your Wi-Fi password in a quicker, more secure way. Instead of spelling out your long password whenever someone visits your house, just generate a QR code. It’s much faster, plus they won’t know your password. Let’s be real—you probably reuse the same combination on different platforms.

Open the Passwords app > Wi-Fi. Tap your network and select Show Network QR Code.



7. Multilingual Keyboard Support

The iOS 18 keyboard supports up to two languages. It automatically detects languages on the fly, so you won’t have to deal with autocorrect messing up non-English words or phrases.

Head to Settings > General. Tap Keyboards and then open the Keyboards subsection. Tap Add New Keyboard and pick your second language.



NOTE The new bilingual keyboard is different from the iPhone’s capacity to support multiple keyboards. You can still add and remove keyboards as you always have, but you’ll have to switch to them manually.

8. Copy and Paste Photo Edits

Do you have a batch of media assets that need the same look? Copying edits from one photo to another keeps things consistent and saves you from repeating the same tweaks. It’s great for creating a cohesive series of screenshots, landscape shots, or social media banners.

Manually edit your first photo. Tap the horizontal ellipses (…) in the corner > Copy Edits.

Open the next photo, tap the edit icon, and select Paste Edits.

9. Edit Photos and Videos in Preferred Theme

Filters can look different depending on factors like sunlight, device screen, and display theme. While you can’t control all these, you can manage the last one. Edit photos in both light and dark mode so that you can see how they’ll appear across different themes.

Open a photo or video in the Photos app and tap the Edit icon. Tap the horizontal ellipsis icon in the corner and choose Appearance.

Switch to light or dark mode.

10. Looped Video Playback

Videos now play in an automatic loop. With all the new features in the Photos app, this one is easy to miss. However, it’s a handy update with no setup required. Whether you want to replay a funny moment or catch something fast, just let clips roll on their own.

11. 5-Second Timer in Camera App

The iPhone camera Timer has always felt a bit off. 3 seconds is too quick to strike a good pose, while 10 seconds leaves you standing there a little too long. Luckily, the new 5-second option strikes the perfect balance for those in-between moments. It might seem like a small update, but it makes capturing photos feel a lot more natural.

Open the Camera app and tap the Timer icon. Select 5s to set a 5-second delay.

Press the shutter icon.

12. Audio Playback While Recording Video

Syncing audio with videos can be trickier than it seems. Whether you’re lip-syncing to a trending sound or timing dance moves to a beat, having background audio as a reference makes all the difference. Now, the iPhone’s Camera app lets you play audio while recording, so you won’t have to rely on TikTok or Instagram just to make it work.

NOTE Just note that the audio won’t record in high quality—it’s meant as a reference rather than the main audio source.

Play your audio through Bluetooth or the phone’s speakers. Open the Camera app and begin recording. The audio will play in the background as you capture your video.

iOS 18 introduced plenty of exciting features, and if you’re eager to stay ahead of the curve, sign up for beta releases. It’s a great way to get early access to the latest updates.