How Long Do AirPods Take to Charge?

If your AirPods always seem to die right when you need them most, you’re not alone. Knowing how long it takes to charge your AirPods (and how to do it efficiently) can save you from those “no battery” moments before a call, workout, or flight.

Here’s the thing: AirPods charge fast. In just a few minutes, you can go from empty to enough juice for a commute or meeting. But the exact time depends on your model, how low the battery is, and whether you’re charging with a cable or wirelessly. Let’s break it down.

How Long It Takes to Charge AirPods

On average, AirPods take 20 to 30 minutes inside the case to reach a full charge. Apple designed them for quick turnarounds, you don’t need to leave them plugged in for hours.

If you’re in a rush, even five minutes in the case gives you about an hour of listening or enough time to finish a phone call. That’s true for most AirPods and AirPods Pro models.

Each generation has small differences in battery capacity and charging speed. Here’s what to expect from each:

AirPods Model Earbuds Charging Time Case Charging Time Quick Charge Effect Battery Life (Listening) AirPods (1st Gen) 20–30 mins 1–2 hrs 15 min → 3 hrs 5 hrs AirPods (2nd Gen) 20–30 mins 1–2 hrs 15 min → 3 hrs 5 hrs AirPods (3rd Gen) 20–30 mins ~1 hr 5 min → 1 hr 6 hrs AirPods Pro (1st Gen) 20–30 mins ~1 hr 5 min → 1 hr 4.5 hrs (ANC on) AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) 20–30 mins ~1 hr 5 min → 1 hr 5 hrs (ANC on) AirPods Max ~30 mins ~1 hr 5 min → 1.5 hrs 20 hrs (ANC or Spatial Audio)

So no matter the version, you can expect to go from low battery to full in under an hour. The case takes a bit longer (around one to two hours) but it holds multiple full charges for your AirPods.

How Long It Takes to Charge the Case

Your AirPods case is the real battery workhorse. It can store several full charges, letting you recharge your earbuds multiple times before you need to plug in the case itself.

If you’re charging with a Lightning cable or USB-C, expect 1 to 2 hours for a full charge. With a wireless charger, it’s a little slower, closer to 2.5 to 3 hours, depending on the pad’s output.

Keep in mind: if your AirPods are inside the case, the system prioritizes charging them first, which can add 15–30 minutes to the total time. If you need both ready fast, charge the case separately when you can.

What Affects Charging Speed

Not all charging sessions are equal. A few key factors can change how fast your AirPods and case charge.

1. Battery level.

The lower the battery, the faster the initial charge. Once your AirPods reach about 80%, they slow down to protect long-term battery health.

2. Temperature.

AirPods charge best at room temperature (around 18–25°C or 64–77°F). Too hot or too cold, and the charging system slows down automatically.

3. Charger quality.

Using the original Apple cable or a high-quality certified charger makes a big difference. Weak or off-brand chargers can reduce efficiency and even cause inconsistent charging.

Dust, sweat, or lint in the charging ports can interfere with the metal connectors. Clean the case regularly with a soft, dry cloth or a brush to maintain good contact.

How to Tell If Your AirPods Are Charging

The LED light on the charging case tells you everything:

Solid Green: Fully charged (AirPods or case). Solid Amber: Currently charging. Flashing Amber: Needs setup or reset. No Light: Possible cable or case issue.

For more detail, you can check battery levels on your iPhone by opening the AirPods case near the phone or by using the Batteries widget in Today View.

The Bottom Line

So, how long do AirPods take to charge? Roughly 20 to 30 minutes for the earbuds and 1 to 2 hours for the case. They’re built for quick top-ups, so even five minutes can buy you another hour of listening.

By keeping your charging gear clean, using quality chargers, and avoiding extreme temperatures, you’ll make sure your AirPods stay ready whenever you need them, no low-battery panic required.