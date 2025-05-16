How Long Does the M4 MacBook Air Really Last? A Week Without a Charger

Staying juiced these days is critical for everyone, so how long does the M4 MacBook Air really last? By now, you’ve likely seen Apple’s ads declaring that many of their devices feature all-day battery life: a smiling face quietly enjoying their Mac experience, a face that screams confidence that their device will last them late into the hours, no matter what they’re doing. Is this a reality for everyone? Wonder no more, as I tested the battery of my M4 MacBook Air for a week to see if the juice is really worth the squeeze.

Building Power: A Quick Look at the M4 MacBook Air

Released in March 2025, the M4 MacBook Air surprised many. Featuring the power of the superfast M4 processor built by Apple, many were ecstatic to see such a powerful machine at such a reasonable price. With options including up to 24GB of unified memory, a 13- or 15-inch display with support for over one billion colors, and a variety of storage options, I’ve already given my seal of approval to the machine when I originally bought it.

However, today I want to focus exclusively on the battery found within the MacBook Air, which Apple promises can deliver up to eighteen hours of battery life. Currently, the company is running ads stating that Macs can last for up to 24 hours. Meanwhile, the company also states the MacBook Air has eighteen hours of battery life. While this number drops to fifteen hours when using wireless web, some may be questioning the legitimacy of Apple’s claims.

Today, I want to tell you that Apple is indeed spreading the gospel: after working with this machine for a week, I feel confident that many users are going to get quite a bit of distance out of this Mac’s battery, but its ability to last all day is going to largely depend on how you use it.

Extended Charge: Looking at the Battery Life of the M4

I don’t care if I need to spray paint this message on my town’s water tower: how you use your MacBook–or anything powered by lithium ion–is going to have an impact on your battery life. Your battery has a half-life that largely depends on a variety of factors including how you use the battery and how well you take care of it. While this largely applies to long-term use, short term functions have a major impact on day-to-day use as well.

For anyone that uses their MacBook for lightweight productivity needs, the durability of their battery and its capabilities to last all day will likely be better than an individual who uses their laptop primarily for gaming. More resource use means more power draw from your battery.

While perusing Reddit to get a sense of the experience other users have with their MacBooks, I found a great quote from user TheUmgawa, who states, “My M4 Max 16” advertises 24-hour battery, but I will sink that thing in three hours while playing Civilization VII”. Just as the user states, once you start heavily implementing the performance cores of your M4 and the GPU cores, you’re going to experience a higher amount of battery drain. It’s the M4 chip’s use of its efficiency cores that helps preserve battery life.

My MacBook Air has no issues going days without a charge. This is because even when I’m at my most productive, a word processor and an open internet browser are likely to be the primary apps drawing the majority of my battery power. However, a videographer or someone who spends a lot of time manipulating photos or video is unlikely to have a similar experience, as photo and video editing software is far more intense on the processor and battery.

Preserving Life: Taking Care of Lithium-Ion

That’s not to say there’s nothing behind the power of the M4 MacBook Air. For a low price, you’re getting a lot under the hood, and Apple did a fantastic job of creating a device that’s suitable for nearly everyone’s needs. However, while the device aims to be for as many people as possible, this factor alone means those on the extreme ends of their battery use may feel left out.

Taking a look at your battery is as simple as navigating to System Settings > Battery from the menu bar.

Of course, there are ways to help preserve your MacBook battery, including keeping it charged between twenty and eighty percent, and ensuring it’s unplugged once it reaches a full charge. Avoiding extreme temperatures is always beneficial, as is closing unused programs and apps. Screen brightness and how fast you charge the device also plays a role. You can always inspect your Mac’s battery settings and adjust them accordingly as well. Remember that Activity Monitor can also be your friend.

The Final Word: How Is the Battery Life on the M4 MacBook Air?

After focusing on the battery of my MacBook for over a week, I find myself more and more impressed with this laptop, the more I explore it. Without hyperbole, this may be one of my favorite laptops I’ve ever purchased from Apple. It hits all of my productivity needs at blazing speeds while maintaining the battery consistently throughout.

However, before you make a purchase, strongly consider your needs. If you have the opportunity, visit an Official Apple Store and speak with a specialist who can understand and verify your needs. It’s their job to ensure you walk away a satisfied customer, and from my experience, they’re really good at it.

If you’re in the market for a new MacBook, I don’t think the battery life should be your sole consideration, but it certainly plays a large factor in any purchasing decision. While professionals with heavy workloads and gamers who never sleep may balk at the battery found in the M4 Air, it’s pretty likely they’ll balk at any laptop battery, regardless of who makes it. If your needs are average or even a little on the higher end and you properly take care of the battery, then the M4 MacBook Air will serve you well.