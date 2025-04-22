How to Open Specific iMessage Chat from iPhone Lock Screen

iOS 18.4 has landed with several noteworthy features. But if you think that you’ve unlocked all its goodies, it’s time to look deeper. Thanks to the addition of a hidden shortcut action, you can now open a specific iMessage chat right from your iPhone Lock Screen. You’ll no longer need to launch the Messages app to view your recent threads. Here’s how it works.

Create iMessage Shortcut Action on iPhone

Time needed: 1 minute It’s worth pointing out that setting up the iMessage shortcut action requires the Apple Shortcuts app. Therefore, make sure the app is available on your device. If it’s not there, install it from the App Store. Bother not, it’s available for free. To get going, launch the Apple Shortcuts app on your iPhone running iOS 18.4 or later. Now, tap the + button at the upper-right corner of the screen. Next, enter Open Conversation in the Search Action field and select it from the search result. Next up, tap the Conversation label. Up next, choose the preferred iMessage chat in the drop-down menu. Finally, tap the Done button at the top right to confirm your selection.

Add iMessage Shortcut Action to Your iPhone Lock Screen

Bring up the Lock Screen on your iPhone (press the Side button) and authenticate using Face ID or Touch ID. Long-press on the screen to reveal the wallpaper gallery and tap the Customize button. Choose Lock Screen. After that, tap the minus icon on the Control you want to remove. I’m going to get rid of the flashlight icon.

Then, tap the + button. Scroll down to the Shortcuts section and choose Shortcut. In the Shortcuts menu, tap Choose and select Open Conversation. Tap the empty space outside of the menu to get out of it. In the end, hit the Done button at the top right to finish, and you are all set.

Open Your Favorite iMessage Chat from the Lock Screen on iPhone

Once you have added the Messages shortcut to the Lock Screen, you can launch the preferred chat thread with ease.

Just activate the Lock Screen > Authenticate using Face ID/Touch ID. Long-press on the Messages icon and Voila! You will be directed straight to your selected conversation thread. Pretty cool, isn’t it?

