I Spent 15 Months With the iPhone 15 Pro Max, Why I’m Not Trading It In

I know the routine—new year, new iPhone. But after 15 months with my iPhone 15 Pro Max, I’m seriously considering skipping this year’s upgrade. I didn’t baby my phone, yet it still runs work and personal apps perfectly well. The A17 Pro chip is fast, it supports Apple Intelligence, the camera holds up for everything I need, and the battery still lasts the whole day.

That said, an upgrade isn’t entirely off the table. Here’s what I noticed, and why I’m holding off for now.

Everyday Apps Still Feel Fast

My iPhone 15 Pro Max still runs like it did on day one. Whether I’m hopping between Slack, Gmail, Lightroom, or Safari, everything loads quickly and stays responsive. I use my phone for both work and personal tasks, and I’ve never felt it slow down under pressure.

A17 chip

Image Credits: Apple

The A17 Pro chip is still one of Apple’s most powerful chipsets. I run several productivity, editing, and messaging apps daily (sometimes all at once), yet I haven’t noticed any performance drop. It handles multitasking and background processes really well. Unlike with older iPhone models, I don’t have to turn off background refresh just to speed up processes.

Battery Life

My battery health is currently at 88%, which is better than I expected. Even with heavy Cellular Data use and app switching throughout the day, I can still get through work hours without worrying about charging. For lighter days, the battery even lasts well into the next morning.

Camera Quality

The iPhone 15 Pro Max still takes some of the best photos I’ve seen on a phone. Whether it’s Night Mode, Portrait shots, or 4K video, I’ve had zero complaints. I’ve used it to shoot short clips and product shots for work, and I still trust it over most mirrorless cameras for quick content.

Overall Responsiveness

Everything still feels fast and polished. There’s no stutter when switching apps or browsing menus, even under load. The software and hardware are still in sync, and that makes the whole experience feel premium. Nothing about it feels outdated or laggy.

Design Still Looks and Feels Premium

Most of the time, people upgrade when their iPhone looks old. Remember when the iPhone 8 instantly felt outdated the moment Apple dropped the Home Button? Well, that’s not the case here. The iPhone 15 Pro Max still looks new, and at a glance, you could easily mistake it for a 16-series model.

Build Quality

The titanium frame hasn’t bent, chipped, or loosened up. It feels solid in my hand. Apart from a few scuffs on my screen protector, I think it still looks almost brand-new. I’ve already dropped it a few times without a case, and it handled every hit like nothing happened.

Size

Even with all the newer phones coming out, I don’t feel the need to switch sizes. The 15 Pro Max is big but manageable. It fits my grip, slides into pockets just fine, gives me enough screen space for split-view apps, and I can easily hold on to it during long runs.

Finish

I have the Natural Titanium model, and it still turns heads. The brushed metal finish hides fingerprints way better than the stainless steel of older Pros. It looks clean and doesn’t scream for attention.

Long-Term iOS Support Adds More Value

One of the best indicators of how long your iPhone will stay usable is software support. Once a model stops receiving iOS updates, third-party apps usually follow. I’m not worried about that yet. My iPhone still gets every iOS version on day one, and it’s showing no signs of aging out any time soon.

Every major update introduces its share of hiccups, but Apple has been quick to patch them. So far, my iPhone has received every fix without delay. Many of these updates even target features that only newer models like mine support, which tells me it’s still at the center of Apple’s development roadmap.

New Features

I don’t feel like I’m missing out. My iPhone runs every major feature Apple has released lately, including Apple Intelligence. Since AI tools are rolling out gradually, I’m glad I won’t be left behind once the bigger stuff like the new Siri arrives. The A17 Pro chip is fully supported, so I’m future-proofed for now.

When I’d Actually Consider Upgrading to a New iPhone

I’m not completely ruling out the idea of switching phones. If Apple drops something big in software or design, I’ll probably bite. These are the three things that could sway me.

iOS 26 Support

There’s some chatter about iOS 26, but it’s all rumors right now. I’m not sure if it’s just rebranding or if Apple’s cooking up exclusive features for the iPhone 17. I might consider the jump if the update introduces something major that leaves my 15 Pro Max behind.

iPhone 17 Redesign

I’ll admit that I’m a sucker for a new look. If the iPhone 17 launches with a major redesign, maybe a thinner frame, larger camera module, or something bold like a foldable screen, I’d be tempted. Even if performance stays the same, a fresh aesthetic can be hard to ignore.

New AI Features

AI is the big thing now, and while my phone already runs Apple Intelligence, I know Apple tends to roll out the best tricks slowly. If the iPhone 17 unlocks next-gen features that make Siri actually useful or adds smart tools I’d use every day, I’d take that seriously.

All that said, I can’t say for sure how I’ll feel once the next iPhone actually drops. Even if the upgrade isn’t massive, I might still go for it, especially if there’s a good deal or I happen to get a bonus at work. If you’re already set on upgrading, however, check out this week’s best Apple deals to see what’s worth picking up.