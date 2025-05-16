I Used an Intel Mac Until 2025, Here’s Why I Finally Upgraded

Apple began transitioning from Intel processors to its own Apple Silicon chips back in 2020 with the launch of the M1 chip. Since then, we’ve seen increasingly powerful M-series MacBooks, which begs the question: When is it time to ditch your Intel Mac?

While Intel Macs were discontinued in 2023, they will still receive software updates for a few more years. However, they’re missing out on the latest features, which means that it’s a good time to upgrade now. Below, I’ve discussed some of the key reasons why it’s worth making the switch to an M-series Mac in 2025.

Performance Lag and Thermal Issues

When your Intel Mac feels slow or overheats easily, it’s a sign that it’s probably best to upgrade to a new Apple Silicon Mac. For instance, my Intel MacBook Pro from 2019 keeps running warm even when I don’t have too many apps open, and I’ve noticed a longer boot time plus sluggish performance, so I’m planning to replace it soon.

Intel chips tend to run hotter and often throttle performance to stay cool, which impairs both speed and battery life. Apple Silicon Macs, on the other hand, offer faster performance and better efficiency, and they run almost silently thanks to their advanced thermal design. If you’re noticing more lag and heat than usual, upgrading to an M-series Mac will make your daily workflow smoother.

Depleting Battery Life of Intel Macs

Battery health naturally declines over time, but if you notice your Mac’s battery is running out faster than usual, it’s time to pay attention. A dying battery is one of the clearest signs your Intel Mac is aging and needs to be replaced.

Apple Silicon Macs offer a significant leap in battery performance, with some models lasting 15–20 hours on a single charge. This means you can get through a full day of work and leisure without worrying about power. If battery anxiety is part of your daily routine, you need to ditch your Intel Mac for a snappy new device like the latest MacBook Air M4.

Incompatibility with New macOS Features

Apple is increasingly designing macOS features exclusively for Apple Silicon, which means that Intel Macs are being left behind. Standout features — like Apple Intelligence — are only available on M-series Macs. So, if you’re still on an Intel Mac, you’re missing out despite upgrading to the latest macOS versions. This gap in access to features will continue to grow as future updates prioritize Apple Silicon. Therefore, if staying current with Apple’s latest innovations matters to you, it’s time to upgrade!

Incompatibility with Apps Optimized for Apple Silicon

Many popular apps are now built specifically for Apple Silicon, leaving Intel Macs running less efficiently. While Rosetta 2 helps bridge the gap, it’s not a complete fix. You may notice slower launch times, higher energy usage, and occasional crashes when using newer versions of apps like Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro, or even apps like Chrome and Microsoft Office.

Some developers have already dropped full support for Intel, focusing updates and new features solely on M-series Macs. If your workflow relies on creative or professional tools, sticking with Intel could mean falling behind in both speed and functionality. For the best performance and future-proofing, Apple Silicon is the way forward.

Declining Resale Value of Intel Macs

With Apple Silicon as the new standard in the MacBook lineup, Intel Macs are rapidly losing resale value. With each new M-series release, demand for Intel models drops, and so does their market price. What might have fetched a decent price a year ago may now barely sell, especially as buyers prioritize longer software support and performance.

So, waiting too long could mean missing your window to recoup any value at all. If you’re thinking of upgrading, selling your Intel Mac sooner rather than later may help offset the cost of a shiny new M-series machine.