iMac vs MacBook: Which All-in-One is Best for You in 2025?

Can’t decide between the M4 iMac and M4 MacBooks? We get you. After all, they’re all sleek, powerful, and pack the latest Apple Silicon. However, when you consider screen size, portability, and use cases, each machine serves a different purpose. In this article, we’ll compare the M4 iMac, M4 MacBook Air, and M4 MacBook Pro to help you determine which option is best for your workflow. Let’s begin!

Display

The M4 iMac features a stunning and larger 24-inch 4.5K Retina display with a 60Hz refresh rate and 500 nits brightness. It offers rich details and crisp colors, which make the iMac an ideal companion for design work and video editing. Also, the expansive real estate promotes multitasking and creative workflows. However, Apple only offers a 24-inch iMac, so there are no other size options available.

The M4 MacBook Air features a 13.6-inch or 15.3-inch LED Backlit display with the same 60Hz refresh rate and 500 nits of peak brightness. On the other hand, the MacBook Pro boasts a 14.2-inch or 16.2-inch Liquid Retina display with 1,600 nits of peak HDR brightness.

Both the iMac and MacBook Pro offer a Nano-texture display option to reduce glare, but only the MacBook Pro adds a 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate for ultra-smooth scrolling and immersive gaming.

The M4 iMac and MacBooks offer the same external display support. Each Mac supports up to two external 6K displays at 60Hz. Whereas, the top-tier M4 Max MacBook Pro models let you connect up to four high-resolution (three 6K and one 4K) external displays.

All things considered, both iMacs and MacBooks offer great displays, but in different ways. The iMacs shine with their larger and high-resolution screens, while the MacBook display wins for unmatched portability and smoother ProMotion technology.

Performance and Speed

Since the current iMac and MacBook models pack the same M4 processors, they deliver comparable performance for most everyday tasks. All of them can easily handle multitasking, heavy productivity apps, and 3D software. Plus, they are all Apple Intelligence compatible to back your AI-driven workflows. However, not all of them deliver the same performance in all scenarios.

The M4 iMac is suitable for everyday use and creative workflows, with up to a 10-core CPU and GPU, though the base model has only 8 cores each. The M4 MacBook Air, while highly portable, has fewer GPU cores in the base model, which makes it less ideal for graphics-intensive tasks. That said, casual users won’t even notice the difference.

For power users, the MacBook Pro with M4 Pro or M4 Max chips delivers top-notch performance with up to a 16-core CPU and 40-core GPU. It also outshines the iMac and Air in memory and storage, offering up to 48GB RAM and 1TB SSD, while the other two top out at 24GB RAM and 512GB SSD.

Undeniably, the MacBook Pro is the clear performance champion.

Portability

One of the biggest differences between an iMac and a MacBook is their form factor. An iMac is a sleek but stationary all-in-one desktop that must always be connected to a power source. Plus, it requires a standalone setup with a separate keyboard, mouse, and trackpad. It’s perfect for office use, home workstations, and users with a dedicated workspace.

On the other side, a MacBook is thin, lightweight, and designed for unrivaled portability. It comes with a built-in keyboard, trackpad, and display, making it a portable and travel-ready device. Plus, the modern Apple Silicon Macs claim to deliver an all-day battery life. The M4 MacBook Air can last up to 18 hours, whereas the flagship M4 Max MacBook Pro delivers an exceptional 24-hour battery life.

If you prioritize flexibility, mobility, and the ability to work from anywhere, a MacBook Air or MacBook Pro is your go-to option. Whereas, if you have a fixed workspace and crave a spacious display, the iMac is your ultimate desktop companion.

Thermal Efficiency

When it comes to thermal efficiency and sustainable performance, iMacs naturally have an upper hand. Their larger, stationary design allows for better internal cooling solutions like fans and larger heatsinks. It helps maintain higher performance levels when using demanding apps such as Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro. Plus, since they sit on a desk and can’t be moved around, they are less prone to overheating due to blocked air vents or heat buildup.

That said, the latest M4 MacBooks have also come a long way. The current M4 MacBook Air utilizes a fanless passive cooling system, which is silent and efficient for everyday tasks. However, it can throttle under a heavy workload.

Whereas, the M4 MacBook Pro models have an active cooling system with fans to handle heavier workloads. Though thermal throttling can still occur in base models, it’s much less of an issue than in previous generations.

iMacs still hold the edge in heat dissipation and cooling, but the latest MacBooks are quickly closing the gap.

Ports

The base model of the M4 iMac comes with just two Thunderbolt 4 ports, but the upgraded model with a 10-core CPU and a 10-core GPU offers four Thunderbolt ports, Gigabit Ethernet, and a headphone jack. M4 MacBook Air also packs two Thunderbolt 4 ports and a headphone jack.

Meanwhile, the M4 MacBook Pro leads the pack with three Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI port, an SDXC card slot, and a headphone jack. The high-end M4 Pro and M4 Max versions offer Thunderbolt 5, which offers transfer speeds of up to 120 Gbps. For wireless connectivity, all M4 Macs support Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi 6E.

For professionals who work with multiple peripherals and don’t want to deal with multiple dongles, the MacBook Pro is the more connected choice.

Other Features

The iMac, MacBook Pro, and MacBook Air models with M4 processor boast a 12MP Center Stage webcam with Desk View and 1080p video recording. So, you’ll get to enjoy clear and well-framed video calls.

When it comes to sound quality, the M4 Airs come with a three-mic array and a four-speaker sound system, for clear voice pickup and impressive clarity. Meanwhile, the M4 iMac boasts studio-quality mics and a six-speaker sound system with two tweeters and two force-canceling woofers for loud and room-filling audio. The M4 MacBook Pro matches these specs to deliver iMac-level audio in a portable form factor. This makes the iMacs and MacBook Pros a great option for podcasting, voiceovers, and music playback.

All of these models support Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos, but iMacs and MacBook Pros lead the way with rich bass, balanced mids, and crisp highs.

Price

The M4 iMac starts at $1,299 and goes up to $1,899 for the top-tier model. The 14-inch M4 MacBook Pro starts at $1,599 with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, whereas the iMac with a similar configuration will cost you $1,699. The larger 16-inch MacBook Pro with M4 Pro starts at $2,499. On the budget-friendly end, the 13-inch MacBook Air comes with a relatively affordable $999 price tag, whereas the 15-inch version comes in at $1,199.

If you need a value-for-money Apple machine, the MacBook Air is your best bet. On the other hand, if power and performance are your priorities, the iMac and MacBook Pro make a lot more sense. One clear advantage is that the iMac offers more vibrant color options than the MacBook Pro.

Final Thoughts: What Drives Your Workflow?

It’s impossible to declare a winner because the choice boils down to what you want from your all-in-one computer. If you want a thin, lightweight, and ultra-portable machine that lets you work from anywhere, the MacBook Air is an ideal choice. For users who prefer a larger screen and a fixed setup, the iMac delivers a more immersive, desktop-style experience. And if you’re chasing top-tier performance, the MacBook Pro gives you the best of both worlds, incredible power and speed packed into a sleek, portable design.