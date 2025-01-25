TrollStore on iOS 18: Is It Possible? How to Sideload Apps?

While most users don’t know, sideloading apps — that is, installing them from outside the App Store — is possible on iOS. For obvious reasons, Apple doesn’t advertise this a lot. However, it’s a safe and accessible way to test apps that are exclusive to third-party operating systems. Sideloading tools, like TrollStore, have evolved over the years, and some people may wonder whether they’re still compatible with iOS 18. Here’s what you should consider beforehand.

Is It Possible To Install TrollStore on iOS 18?

Unfortunately, the answer is a clear and straightforward “no”. TrollStore relies on a specific bug to function properly, and that bug has been fixed since iOS 17.0.1. Therefore, as of now, there’s no way to install TrollStore on any device running anything newer than iOS 17.0.

Sideloading IPA Apps on iOS 18: 5 Alternatives to TrollStore

However, that doesn’t mean you can’t sideload apps in more recent iOS versions. Here are the best replacements for TrollStore on iOS 18.

AltStore is possibly the best-known sideloading tool for iOS. The classic version, available worldwide, requires a companion app on a computer running Windows or macOS. EU users, though, can use AltStore PAL, one of the first third-party iOS and iPadOS app stores.

The non-PAL version of AltStore requires “refreshing” the apps every seven days, or else they are disabled. Also, you can only install apps through that computer. That’s called a “tethered” approach. ESign uses an “untethered” method for sideloading, which involves using a signature certificate to install apps. This certificate can be created with an Apple Developer account, which is easy to obtain, or a regular Apple Account.

Apps signed that way can be installed without a computer, and remain valid for longer. However, ESign supports a few signature methods, and users reported some of them may not work properly on iOS 18.

A similar alternative is GBox. It offers a more polished experience for signing IPA files, though not as streamlined as TrollStore, and supports iOS 18. However, you won’t be able to use certificates created with a regular Apple Account.

Speaking of polished experience, Scarlet is likely the best you can get in this regard. It focuses on ease of use and is the closest you’ll find to traditional app stores’ interfaces among sideloading tools. It supports both untethered signing, with certificates, or tethered installations which require using a computer sporadically.

No modding list worth its salt is complete without a FOSS entry. While AltStore is technically open source, its code is still based on a couple of people’s work, with some contributors.

SideStore has a few twists of its own. Firstly, the app is a fork of AltStore with a more community-oriented development. Also, while SideStore isn’t 100% untethered, you could say it’s 99%. The app requires a computer for its initial setup, and after that, you’re good to go using only your iPhone.

Long-time iPhone will remember the days when iOS app sideloading required the blackra1n + Cydia combo. Nowadays, things aren’t as easy as installing an IPA file and being done with it. However, the abundance of third-party app stores and sideloading tools shows the situation has improved vastly.

My intention was not to build a comprehensive list of those, but only present a few TrollStore alternatives. If none of the above caught your attention, be sure to check alternatives like Feather, AppDB, and Sideloadly. EU users may also be interested in trying Aptoide or the Epic Games Store. Lastly, if you’re fond of subscription-based services, consider giving Setapp a shot.