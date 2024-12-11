iOS 18.2 New Features: What’s New in the Final Public Release After Two RC Versions?

Apple is gearing up to launch iOS 18.2 in the coming days, and it’s packed with features that will make your iPhone even smarter and more intuitive. If you’re using an iPhone 15 Pro or an iPhone 16, you’ll get to explore the next wave of Apple Intelligence upgrades, including powerful image generation tools and ChatGPT integration. Plus, you’ll see a few functional, interesting non-AI controls. Take a look at these new features that iOS 18.2 brings to the table, just in time for the holidays.

What Are the New Features in iOS 18.2?

1. Share AirTag Location

Find My now offers a handy new feature that lets you share the location of a misplaced item with an airline or a trusted person, even if they’re not listed as a Family member. When you choose the Share Item Location option, a link is generated that allows someone to see the location of your lost item when they open it.

You don’t need an iPhone or Mac to share this link; it can be accessed from any device, and it will expire after a week or once you’ve located your item. More than 15 airlines will support this feature, integrating it into their customer service processes to help locate mishandled or delayed baggage. Besides items with AirTags, this feature works with third-party accessories and item trackers that are part of the Find My network.

2. iPhone 16 Camera Control Upgrades

There are three new changes to Camera Control on your iPhone 16 with iOS 18.2:

Two-Stage Shutter: A light press locks the focus and exposure on your subject. When you press fully, the photo is taken. Double-Click Speed: You can adjust how fast the Camera Control double-click works by going to Settings > Accessibility > Camera Control. Choose between Default, Slow, or Slower. Require Screen On: With a single press of the Camera Control, the Camera app opens automatically, whether or not your screen is on. You can change this in the Settings app.

3. Image Playground

Image Playground allows you to create AI-generated images from text-based instructions. To create one, type a prompt, select a person you know, or choose any picture from your photo library. You can also add more detail by adding extra tags, like picking a setting or clothing or specifying something unique. You can access it through Messages or as a standalone app.

While the results may not match the high-quality images produced by AI tools like Midjourney, the fact that it runs entirely on your device means you can create as many images as you want conveniently.

4. Genmoji

With Apple’s AI, you can create custom emojis to match the tone of your conversation whenever you like, they’re a fun way to liven up chats. Simply tell Apple Intelligence what kind of emoji you want, and it will generate it for you. You can even create Genmojis that resemble you or your loved ones!

5. Visual Intelligence

Visual Intelligence is an exclusive feature on the iPhone 16 that allows you to snap a photo of any object for AI analysis. Simply long-press the Camera Control button. Once you’ve taken the shot, you can use ChatGPT to gather more details about the object or let AI highlight any text in the image. If you prefer, you can also turn to Google Search for an alternative to ChatGPT’s results.

6. ChatGPT integration

The most popular AI model will soon be integrated into Writing Tools and Siri to assist you with your requests. For example, if you ask Siri about a specific document, ChatGPT will step in to help. But, true to form, Apple prioritizes your privacy: you’ll get a warning before you share your information, and you’ll have full control over restrictions.

7. New Mail App

The Mail app will automatically analyze your emails and sort them into four categories:

Primary: Personal messages or emails that require immediate action. Transactions: Receipts, order confirmations, shipping updates, and similar items. Updates: Newsletters, social media alerts, and other updates. Promotions: Coupons, marketing offers, and the like.

These categories will appear as buttons at the top of the Mail app. You can swipe left on them to view All Mail. And don’t worry, Apple isn’t reading your emails. Everything happens directly on your device.

8. Image Wand

Apple has added a feature called Image Wand to apps like Notes. You can circle a drawing and instantly transform it into an Image Playground version. Or, depending on the context of your note, you can use it to create an entirely new image from scratch.