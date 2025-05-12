iOS 18.5 New Features: Everything New Coming to Your iPhone

Apple has seeded the release candidate of iOS 18.5, and the stable version is arriving as early as this week. While it isn’t a big update, it will bring an array of interesting features to your iPhone. From a new wallpaper to Screen Time upgrades, here are all the new iOS 18.5 features coming to your iPhone.

1. Mail App Enhancements

With iOS 18 updates, Apple introduced several changes to the Mail app. iOS 18.5 brings two new quality of life improvements to make our email experience a lot better. First, the previously hidden “All Mail” inbox is now visible. This will allow you to easily switch between Apple Mail categories and “All Mail” views as needed.

The second addition is the ability to show or hide your contact photos in the Mail app. If you aren’t a fan of the new Messages-inspired feature in the inbox, you can tap the three dots in the top right and disable contact photos. This is much more convenient than digging through the Settings app.

2. New Pride Wallpaper

Image Credits: Apple

With Pride month coming up, Apple ensures your iPhone is ready to celebrate. The iOS 18.5 version adds a new Pride-themed wallpaper that matches the spirit of the occasion. It’s a colorful new option featuring rainbow stripes that dynamically change based on how you move and unlock your device. It joins the list of Pride wallpapers Apple has added in previous years, offering you more ways to show your support for the LGBTQ+ community.

3. Satellite Connectivity on iPhone 13

Technically, you need an iPhone 14 or newer to use Emergency SOS with the satellite feature in iOS. Interestingly, that’s changing with iOS 18.5. The latest update will now allow you to access carrier-provided satellite features on iPhone 13, 13 mini, 13 Pro, and 13 Pro Max.

To use this feature, you must subscribe to a satellite phone plan with a compatible carrier. For instance, T-Mobile users can access Starlink-based satellite connectivity when they are in an area with no network coverage. In the future, more carriers are likely to offer similar services.

4. Screen Time Notifications

Apple Screen Time features allow parents to manage their kids’ device usage and limit screen time. However, some smart kids may find ways to sneak around. Fortunately, the latest software iteration brings a nice upgrade to the Screen Time parental controls. Now, whenever a Screen Time passcode is entered on the child’s device, parents will get a notification about it. This will let you know if your child is trying to bypass the Screen Time limits without your knowledge.

5. Simpler Apple TV App Purchases

Credits: Apple

The Apple TV app offers an incredible big-screen experience with tvOS. That said, many users still use the built-in Apple TV app on their smart TV. The newest update is all set to ensure a seamless experience even if you don’t own an Apple TV 4K.

The latest iOS 18.5 update brings the “Buy with iPhone” tvOS feature to the Apple TV app on third-party devices. This will allow you to make purchases in the Apple TV app by authenticating on your iPhone. Whether you wish to rent a movie or buy a new service within the TV app, iOS 18.5 will deliver a seamless experience even on third-party TVs and streaming devices.

6. Better Warranty Information

The Settings app gets occasional updates, and iOS 18.5 makes the AppleCare details more prominent than ever. The AppleCare & Warranty menu inside the Settings app will now display more in-depth details about your device’s warranty and coverage, even if you don’t have AppleCare+. This will give you a better understanding of what protection your devices have.