iOS 19 Design Leaks: What We Know So Far About the Upcoming Changes

​Apple’s upcoming iOS 19 is making rounds online. With the anticipated design changes, it might become one of the biggest software revamps in Apple’s history. Leaked information suggests a shift towards a glassy, visionOS-themed interface, incorporating more rounded aesthetics and glossy elements.

Key Design Changes in iOS 19

Image credit: FrontPageTech

Glassy Interface Elements: The new design introduces buttons and interface components with a reflective glass effect, reminiscent of visionOS. This approach gives elements a more pronounced, three-dimensional appearance.

Redesigned Keyboard: The virtual keyboard now features more rounded edges and appears to float above the interface, contributing to a modernized look.

Consistency Across Apps: Core applications like Messages and Camera might adopt this updated design language.

While these updates do not suggest a significant visual overhaul, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman indicates that the leaked images may not fully represent the final product. He suggests that the actual release may include additional features and refinements not captured in current leaks.