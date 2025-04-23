iPad Air vs iPad Pro: Which One Should You Buy in 2025?

For years, the iPad Air and iPad Pro have appealed to two very different types of users. One serves as a powerful multimedia tablet, while the other is geared toward professionals and power users. However, this gap has significantly narrowed after Apple put the M3 chip in the iPad Air. Now, with a price difference of $400, the iPad Pro might not seem like a sensible purchase. But before you order, here’s how they stack against each other.

Specifications

Feature iPad Air 2025 iPad Pro 2025 Chip M3 (3nm, N3B) M4 (3nm enhanced, N3E) Display 11″ and 13″ Liquid Retina (LED) 11″ and 13″ Ultra Retina XDR (Tandem OLED) Refresh Rate 60Hz Up to 120Hz (ProMotion) Brightness 500 nits (11″), 600 nits (13″) 1,000 nits SDR, 1,600 nits HDR Biometrics Touch ID (Power Button) Face ID Ports USB-C Thunderbolt / USB 4 Storage Options 128GB to 1TB 256GB to 2TB Memory 8GB 8GB or 16GB (on higher storage models) Starting Price ~$599 ~$999

iPad Air vs iPad Pro: Design and Display

Both iPad models now come in 11-inch and 13-inch sizes, but the biggest difference lies in the display.

The iPad Pro features a top-of-the-line Tandem OLED panel, which has near-perfect color accuracy, vivid colors, and deep blacks, along with a peak brightness of 1000 nits. It also supports ProMotion, which enables a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling.

Moreover, the Pro offers a nano-texture glass option on its 1TB and 2TB models, reducing glare for better visibility in bright environments. Although the iPad Air is still equipped with a capable LED panel, it does not match the color depth or contrast of the Pro’s OLED, and it doesn’t have ProMotion.

iPad Air vs iPad Pro: Performance

The iPad Air runs on Apple’s M3 chip, built on a 3nm process (N3B), with an 8-core CPU and 9-core GPU. Meanwhile, the iPad Pro is powered by the new M4 chip, built on the improved 3nm process (N3E), featuring up to a 10-core CPU and GPU, as well as a higher memory bandwidth (120 GB/s vs. 100 GB/s).

Despite the newer chip, you won’t find any performance difference in day-to-day tasks, as both devices are more than capable of playing games, consuming media, and multitasking. However, if your work involves heavy video editing or graphics, then the M4 chip does offer a slight performance gain.

To put this into perspective, the M3 iPad Air scores 2,406,667 in the AnTuTu benchmark, while the M4 iPad Pro scores 2,797,277, representing a 15% performance difference.

iPad Air vs iPad Pro: Storage Options and Accessories

The iPad Air is available in storage options from 128GB to 1TB, while the iPad Pro ranges from 256GB to 2 TB. The Pro model also offers 16GB of RAM on higher storage variants, compared to the Air’s 8GB limit.

For connectivity, the iPad Pro comes with a Thunderbolt/USB 4 port, which is a significant advantage as it enables faster data transfer and compatibility with third-party accessories like docks. The iPad Air carries the standard USB-C port.

However, both models support the latest Apple accessories, including the Apple Pencil Pro and the Magic Keyboard.

iPad Air vs iPad Pro: Unlocking Options and Cameras

Image Source: Amazon

The iPad Air uses Touch ID, integrated into the power button, while the iPad Pro features Face ID, which is more convenient, especially when using the keyboard accessory.

There is also a noticeable difference in the camera department. Although both devices house a single camera setup, the iPad Pro includes a LiDAR scanner for augmented reality experiences and ProRes video recording.

Which One Should You Get?

For most users, the iPad Air makes a lot more sense. It’s powerful, thanks to the M3 chip, sports the same design, and supports all the latest accessories. However, if you’re a creative professional whose workflow involves high-end photo or video editing, then the iPad Pro is worth the extra cost, in part due to that gorgeous display, M4 chip, and Thunderbolt 4 port.