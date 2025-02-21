iPhone 16e vs iPhone 14: Which Budget iPhone Offers the Best Value?

After months of rumors, the new iPhone 16e is finally here, bringing the latest A18 chip and Apple Intelligence support for budget-conscious buyers. However, is it truly the best iPhone you can get for under $600, or does the two-year-old iPhone 14 offer better value? In this guide, we’ll compare the iPhone 16e and iPhone 14 to determine which one you should buy.

iPhone 16e vs iPhone 14: Specs

Before we get into the specific details, it’s important to look at the specs. However, just note that we don’t yet know the exact battery capacity of the 16e, as Apple hasn’t shared this information.

iPhone 14 iPhone 16e Screen 6.1-inch 2532 x 1170, OLED 6.1-inch 2532×1170, OLED Camera 12MP Main (Sensor-shift OIS, PDAF), 12MP Selfie 48MP Main, 12MP Selfie Battery 3279 mAh Not yet confirmed Storage 6GB – 64GB variety 8GB – 128GB variety Chipset Apple A15 Bionic, 6-core CPU Apple A18 RAM 6GB 8GB GPU 5 GPU Cores 4-Core GPU USB Lightning Type-C, USB 2.0 Max Charge Speed Wired: 20W Wireless: 15W Wired: 20W Wireless 7.5W Operating System Supports iOS 18 Supports iOS 18 Charging Fast charging, Qi wireless charging, MagSafe wireless charging Qi Wireless, Fast Charging MSRP $799 $600 Released September 16, 2022. February 28, 2025 Apple Intelligence No Yes

What’s Better on the iPhone 16e?

Performance is a major deciding factor between the iPhone 16e and iPhone 14. Equipped with the binned A18 chip, the iPhone 16e is not only faster but also more efficient than the iPhone 14, offering a 30% performance boost overall.

While you may not notice a drastic difference in everyday tasks like messaging, browsing, or watching YouTube, this headroom will be beneficial in the long run as games and apps become more demanding. Speaking of games, if you like playing Genshin Impact or CODM, the iPhone 16e will offer a much better experience.

Surprisingly, the iPhone 16e is the first device to feature Apple’s C1 modem, which promises better network efficiency and faster speeds. Apple says the 16e offers up to 26 hours of video playback, compared to 20 hours on the 14. Plus, the inclusion of a USB-C port is a huge advantage, considering all new accessories support it.

Moving to cameras, the iPhone 16e houses the same 48MP f/1.6, 26mm (wide) primary lens as its bigger brother, which captures excellent detailed photos. The big sensor can capture 2x lossless zoomed shots as well.

Although Apple Intelligence hasn’t been a fan-favorite addition, the iPhone 16e is the only budget device supporting it, and it’ll likely receive more software updates.

What’s Better on the iPhone 14?

One major advantage of the iPhone 14 is its MagSafe support, which allows it to connect a wide range of accessories, such as wallets, wireless chargers, and stands. The device also has a 12MP UltraWide lens to capture wider shots, macro photography, and Action mode videos.

Which One Should You Buy?

The iPhone 16e offers a better and more efficient processor, the C1 modem chip, an improved battery, and an impressive 48MP primary camera. On the other hand, the iPhone 14 offers MagSafe support and an ultra-wide lens.

Ultimately, the iPhone 14 isn’t a bad choice if you can find a great deal on a renewed one (Amazon usually sells the Plus variant for as low as $350). However, if future-proofing and performance are your top priorities, then the iPhone 16e is the better choice.