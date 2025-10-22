iPhone and iPad Mail App Icons Explained: A Complete Guide

If you’ve ever opened the Apple Mail app and wondered what half those icons mean, you’re not alone. Between blue dots, paper clips, and tiny arrows, it can look like a secret language. Let’s breaks down every symbol you’ll see in the Mail app on your iPhone or iPad, what each one means, and how to use them.

Icons on the Mail App Home Screen

When you open the Mail app, the main inbox view is where you’ll see most of the quick-action icons. Each one tells you something about your emails at a glance.

Blue dot: You haven’t opened that message yet. Once you read it, the dot disappears. Star icon: Marks someone as a VIP contact. Tap the sender’s name in an email and choose Add to VIP if you want their messages to always stand out. Curved arrow pointing left: You’ve replied to that message. Small right arrow inside a circle: Opens all messages in the same conversation thread. Paper clip: The email includes one or more attachments—like photos or documents. Circle with three lines (Filter): Tap to show only unread messages, then tap Unread at the bottom to change your filter. Tap the icon again to turn filters off. Pencil in a box: Starts a new email. Two overlapping squares (iPad only): Opens another Mail window so you can multitask—helpful if you want two inboxes or drafts open at once.

Icons Inside an Email

Once you open an email, the icon bar at the bottom gives you tools to manage it quickly.

Up and down arrows (top right): Move to the next or previous email in your inbox. Curved arrow left (bottom): Opens a menu with Reply, Forward, Remind Me, Flag, Archive, or Mute. Trash can: Deletes the entire conversation and sends it to the Bin folder. Folder: Lets you move the message to another mailbox or custom folder. Pencil in a box: Compose a brand new message.

Pro tip: Swiping left or right on a message in your inbox can also reveal some of these same options for faster cleanup.

Icons on the Compose Screen

When you’re writing a new message, a different set of icons appears, each one for adding or editing content.

Up arrow (Send): Sends your email. Plus icon next to the To field: Opens your contacts so you can quickly add recipients. AA icon: Opens text formatting tools—bold, italics, lists, font size, and alignment. Photo icon: Lets you attach a photo from your recent pictures. Camera icon: Opens the camera to take a new photo or video and attach it instantly. File icon inside four corner arrows: Scans a document using your iPhone or iPad camera. Three lines inside four corners: Opens Live Text, which extracts text from images or documents right into your email. Paper clip: Attaches any file from your Files app. Pen icon: Opens Markup so you can draw, sign, or annotate attachments.

Apple Mail Avatars and Profile Icons

You’ll also see small colored icons or avatars next to senders’ names. These aren’t random, they give clues about where the message came from.

White star on pink background: Important or security-related emails (like sign-in codes). Shopfront on lavender: Usually assigned to store or business emails. Buildings on pale blue: Messages from organizations or offices. Company logo: When available, Apple Mail shows the sender’s actual logo. Green plane icon: Travel-related messages such as flight details. Letters (initials): Used for personal emails when there’s no stored contact image. Profile silhouette: From unknown or “no-reply” addresses. Fork and knife: Food-related emails—restaurant orders or delivery updates. Shopping bags: Retail or e-commerce emails, like order confirmations or promotions.

They aren’t always perfect, but they help you spot the type of email without opening it.

Other Mail App Icons and Symbols

There are a few extra icons worth knowing that pop up in specific situations:

Three-dot menu (•••): Opens more options to customize your inbox view or settings. Microphone: Lets you search your emails using voice. Bullhorn (Promotions): Filters emails with deals or marketing content. Message bubble with dot (Updates): Groups emails from social platforms or newsletters. Cart icon (Transactions): Indicates receipts or order confirmations. Lightning bolt or “N” symbol: Your account is offline. Check your internet or mail settings. Up arrow in a box: Marks a message as “Not Junk.” Cross in a box: Sends it to the Junk folder. Red slash in a circle: Shows that the sender has been blocked.

Mail App Differences on iPad

Most icons are identical between iPhone and iPad, but the iPad’s bigger screen gives you more flexibility. The overlapping squares icon opens a second Mail window side by side, making it easier to copy text between drafts or compare emails. Everything else functions exactly the same.

Wrapping Up

Once you know what each icon means, the Mail app stops feeling like a puzzle. It’s built to give you clues at a glance; what’s new, what needs your attention, and what’s worth archiving. Spend a few minutes tapping around, and soon these icons will become second nature.