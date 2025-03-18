iPhone Foldable vs. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold: What Would Apple Need to Win?

When it comes to foldable smartphones, one name stands out: the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold. Samsung has consistently led the foldable segment since 2019, with the Z Fold accounting for a significant percentage of sales. It’s the longest-running foldable phone line from a major manufacturer.

Evidently, the rumored iPhone Foldable (or iPhone Flip) has plenty to live up to. Even other foldable devices like the Google Pixel Fold and Huawei’s Mate X series are having trouble securing the top spot. If Apple wants to make an impact, it can’t just make another foldable. Here’s what the iPhone needs.

1. Foldable Glass Quality and Longevity

Although Samsung’s Ultra Thin Glass (UTG) is an impressive feat of engineering, it still has several durability concerns. Users have been reporting micro-scratches and visible wear within months. The flexible nature of UTG means it’s more prone to creasing and structural weaknesses than traditional smartphone glass. Over time, this damages the display.

Apple could solve this long-standing issue with stronger foldable glass. The company could leverage its long-standing partnership with Corning, the manufacturer of Ceramic Shield. Corning is already working on ultra-thin flexible glass with higher scratch resistance.

2. True Gapless Fold and Improved Hinge Design

You’ll notice that the Z Fold series doesn’t fully close flat. There’s a small gap in between the hinges. Although I might sound pedantic for pointing it out, dust and debris can pass through this crevice. The buildup can eventually cause display issues. And personally, I think it makes the device feel even bulkier when folded.

Apple’s expertise in precision hinge engineering, as seen in MacBooks and iPads, could be the solution here. If the foldable iPhone comes with a true gapless fold, it would have better durability while creating a slimmer, more refined device. A tighter hinge mechanism with better weight distribution could also eliminate awkward top-heaviness.

3. iPadOS-Like UI for Foldables

One UI feels more like a stretched smartphone rather than a tablet-first interface. Although Samsung has implemented split-screen and taskbar features, app scaling is inconsistent and multitasking is clunky.

Apple could bring an iPadOS-style interface to the foldable iPhone, ensuring a seamless transition between phone and tablet modes. A foldable iPhone with macOS-inspired window management, optimized split-screen apps, and a dedicated multitasking UI would immediately outclass Samsung’s approach. Given Apple’s history with iPadOS optimizations, this could be one of the biggest selling points of an iPhone Fold.

4. Power Efficiency

Battery life has always been a weak point for foldable phones, and the Z Fold is no exception. The dual-display setup, combined with high refresh rates, drains power quickly, forcing users to recharge more frequently. Even with large batteries, the efficiency just isn’t there.

I have to admit that the iPhone isn’t exactly known for good battery life. However, Apple’s A-series chips have already shown massive progress in power efficiency, even when compared to competitors. A foldable iPhone running on an A18 or M-series variant might outperform Samsung in battery longevity.

5. Stylus Support for Pro Users

Samsung introduced S Pen support for the Z Fold, although the execution is less than ideal. It has no built-in stylus storage, plus you need a special model with a softer tip to avoid damaging the foldable screen. Apple could do this better by integrating Apple Pencil mini support into the foldable iPhone. A magnetic slot could serve as a more convenient storage solution.

6. Better External Display

The outer display on the Galaxy Z Fold can feel cramped due to its tall and narrow aspect ratio. Typing can be awkward, especially if you’re used to a wider keyboard layout. Browsing also won’t feel as natural. Some apps will scale poorly, so you might have trouble with some functions and features.

Apple can avoid this pitfall by designing an external display with a more practical aspect ratio, closer to a traditional iPhone. A wider, edge-to-edge cover screen would deliver a more natural UI. Given Apple’s expertise in UI scaling and adaptive layouts, it could create a more intuitive experience that transitions better between folded and unfolded modes.

Should You Choose the iPhone Foldable Over the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold?

It’s tricky to judge a product that doesn’t even exist yet. While it’s important to stay informed and analyze leaks critically, it’s just as crucial to keep an open mind. Apple has a history of refining existing technology rather than rushing to be first, so if a foldable iPhone does happen, it’ll likely focus on issues with the current models.

That said, a foldable iPhone isn’t the only exciting leak we have. There’s also the rumored iPhone 17 Air, which could finally be a model that’s not bulky or heavy.