iPhone SE 3rd Generation | Complete Guide with Specs

The iPhone SE 3rd generation is Apple’s budget-friendly iPhone that offers powerful performance in a compact, familiar design. It features the A15 Bionic chip, supports 5G, and retains the popular Touch ID home button. While it doesn’t have Face ID or dual cameras, it remains a great choice for users who want an affordable iPhone that still feels fast and reliable.

iPhone SE 3rd Generation Specifications

The iPhone SE (3rd generation) was designed for users who prefer a smaller phone, physical home button, and essential Apple features without the high price tag. It’s fast, light, and perfect for one-handed use, all while packing the same chip as the iPhone 13.

Key Features and Specs

Feature Specification Chip A15 Bionic (6-core CPU, 4-core GPU) Display 4.7-inch Retina HD, True Tone Camera (Rear) 12MP wide, f/1.8, Smart HDR 4, Deep Fusion Camera (Front) 7MP, f/2.2, Portrait Mode with Depth Control Battery Life Up to 15 hours video playback Charging Lightning port, Fast charging, Qi wireless Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0 Security Touch ID (Home button) Storage Options 64GB, 128GB, 256GB Build Aerospace-grade aluminum and glass Water Resistance IP67 (up to 1m for 30 minutes) Operating System Supports latest iOS

Image credit: Apple

Detailed Specs

Feature Details Chip A15 Bionic (6-core CPU, 4-core GPU): This is the same processor found in the iPhone 13. It makes everything fast: apps open instantly, games run smoothly, and the phone will stay supported by iOS updates for years. You’re getting top-tier performance in a budget phone. Display 4.7-inch Retina HD with True Tone: The screen is smaller than modern iPhones but still sharp and colorful. Retina HD means text and images are crisp, and True Tone adjusts the color based on your environment to reduce eye strain. Rear Camera 12MP Wide, f/1.8 aperture: This single camera may look basic, but it captures detailed photos thanks to Apple’s image processing (Smart HDR 4 and Deep Fusion). It also supports Portrait Mode and 4K video at up to 60fps. Front Camera 7MP, f/2.2 aperture: Good for FaceTime and selfies. Portrait Mode with Depth Control adds a blurred background effect, similar to what you’d see in pro cameras. Battery Life Up to 15 hours video playback: For most people, that’s a full day of use. It doesn’t last as long as larger iPhones, but it charges quickly if you use a fast charger. Charging Lightning port, Fast Charging, Qi Wireless: You can charge it the regular way (Lightning cable) or place it on a Qi wireless charging pad. With a 20W charger, it charges up to 50% in about 30 minutes. Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0: 5G means faster data speeds on supported networks. Wi-Fi 6 is the latest Wi-Fi standard, so your home internet will feel snappy. Security Touch ID (Home button): You unlock your phone with your fingerprint using the classic home button. Many people prefer this over Face ID because it works even when you’re wearing a mask. Storage Options 64GB, 128GB, 256GB: 64GB is good for light users, but if you take a lot of photos or download apps, consider 128GB or 256GB. Build Quality Aerospace-grade aluminum and glass: Durable and sleek. The body feels solid and premium, even though it’s a more affordable iPhone. Water Resistance IP67 (1 meter for 30 minutes): You don’t have to panic if your phone falls in the sink or gets caught in the rain. It can survive small water accidents. Operating System Runs the latest iOS: Just like newer iPhones, it supports iOS 18 and all its features, including widgets, privacy tools, and the latest apps from the App Store.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is special about the iPhone SE 3rd generation? It combines the powerful A15 Bionic chip with a classic design, supports 5G, and starts at a lower price than other iPhones. It’s one of the fastest phones in its price range. Is the iPhone SE 3rd generation outdated? Not at all. With the A15 chip, 5G, and ongoing iOS updates, it still performs like a modern phone. It lacks some newer features like Face ID, but many users prefer Touch ID and the smaller size. Is the iPhone SE 3 better than the iPhone 13? It depends. The iPhone SE is better for users who want a small phone, lower cost, or Touch ID. The iPhone 13 has more cameras, a larger screen, Face ID, and better battery, but it costs more. Can the iPhone SE run iOS 18? Yes. The A15 chip ensures the iPhone SE can run iOS 18 smoothly and should continue getting updates for years. Does the SE still get updates? Yes. Apple typically supports its devices for many years. The iPhone SE 3rd Gen is still in Apple’s active update cycle.

Conclusion

The iPhone SE 3rd Generation proves that you don’t need to spend top dollar to get a powerful, reliable iPhone. If you value simplicity, speed, and a classic design, or just want a phone that fits comfortably in one hand, the SE is a smart choice. It’s especially appealing to users who prefer Touch ID over Face ID or those upgrading from older iPhones like the 6s or 8.