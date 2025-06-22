Is It Worth Upgrading From M1 to M4 in 2025? My Experience After the Switch

I’ve been using the same M1 MacBook Pro since 2020. I saved up doing side gigs during the pandemic and eventually splurged over a grand on what was then Apple’s flagship chip. It’s been my workhorse for years, but I knew an upgrade was coming. Earlier this year, I got the M4 MacBook Pro for just over $2,000. On paper, the jump is big: faster single-core performance, longer battery life, expanded external display support, better memory bandwidth, and full Apple Intelligence compatibility.

However, raw specs alone don’t tell the full story. If you’re thinking of upgrading, it’s worth knowing what actually changes in day-to-day use. Let’s break it down.

1. Apps Launch and Run Faster

The first thing I noticed is that apps launch and run faster. I can leave all my login items and background apps running without worrying about my Mac freezing or crashing. Up until recently, my M1 would lag for at least a minute or two when I opened multiple apps. It’s especially noticeable when I run RAM-heavy platforms for video and photo editing, and by then, I’d have to force quit all extra apps.

The M4 chip uses a second-generation 3nm process, which improves single-core performance and speeds up system-wide responsiveness. It also handles memory allocation better, thanks to faster LPDDR5X RAM and higher bandwidth. You’ll feel the difference most when launching resource-heavy apps or switching between them while multitasking. Even under load, the system doesn’t stutter.

2. Apple Intelligence Works Better

Image Credits: Apple

I’ve been waiting patiently for Apple Intelligence features since WWDC24. I was always one of the first to test them, even if it meant risking bugs with Developer Beta releases. Maybe it’s the Apple fan in me, but I was genuinely excited. So you can imagine my frustration when features like Writing Tools and Image Playground barely ran on my M1 Mac. It was compatible, technically but too outdated to keep up.

The M4 chip has a much faster Neural Engine. It handles on-device AI for complex tasks like summarizing notifications, generating images, and writing unique drafts without lag. I’m really happy Apple Intelligence performs smoother and responds quicker without pushing the system to its limits.

3. Convenient External Display Setups

Since I work with a lot of data, I generally need multiple displays to stay productive. I keep Excel stretched out on one screen, my text editors and dev tools on another, and Slack or ClickUp open for collaboration. Unfortunately, the M1 Mac only supports one external monitor. I had to rely on third-party dongles like DisplayLink. They worked, but the experience always felt clunky and inconsistent.

The M4 MacBook supports two external monitors natively when the lid is closed. There’s no need for adapters or drivers. It uses enhanced display pipeline support baked into the chip, which makes extended display management smoother and more reliable. If your workflow involves multiple monitors, this alone makes the upgrade feel worthwhile.

4. Less Fan Noise

Every long-time Mac user knows how distracting fan noise can get. It usually kicks in when the system temperature rises due to high CPU or GPU usage during video rendering, 3D modeling, or even extended Chrome sessions. I guess the M1 wasn’t all that noisy. But I have to admit that it was noticeably louder during long work sessions or hot weather.

The M4 chip’s 3nm architecture improves power efficiency and thermal output. Basically, I can now perform more tasks without generating the same level of heat. With less heat buildup, the fans don’t have to work as hard, so they’re a lot quieter even under load. I’ve barely heard my M4 Mac ramp up even while I was juggling multiple RAM-intensive apps.

5. Sharper Display

One thing I didn’t expect to appreciate so much was the display upgrade. At a glance, it looks the same. But the more I used the M4 Mac and compared it with my old M1, the little differences became much more obvious. Everything from text in Terminal to image previews in Lightroom just looked cleaner and better lit. It’s subtle, but once you notice it, it’s hard to go back.

That’s likely because the M4 MacBook Air and Pro both support the latest version of Apple’s Liquid Retina display with better contrast handling and brightness consistency. While resolution specs didn’t change so much, panel improvements and more efficient rendering from the new GPU contribute to noticeably crisper visuals. You get sharper edges, better detail in shadows, and improved legibility in bright or dim environments.

6. Crisper Webcam Processing

I’ve been taking more video calls lately, and one of the first things I noticed after switching to the M4 Mac was how much better I looked on camera. Obviously, I didn’t just wake up one day looking like Brad Pitt. But with brighter, more detailed images (even in poor lighting), I definitely came across more professional and well put together.

I can thank the image signal processing (ISP) built into the M4 chip for this upgrade. Apple uses a better neural engine and more advanced computational photography techniques to clean up noise, balance exposure, and adjust white balance in real time. Even though the front-facing camera hardware hasn’t changed much, the backend processing makes a clear difference in clarity and skin tone accuracy.