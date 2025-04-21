Is the M2 MacBook Pro Still Worth Buying in 2025?

The M2 MacBook Pro launched in 2022. Although it was a solid upgrade at the time, Apple has already released higher tiers in the M-series lineup (M3 and M4). Power users who need a high-level machine would understandably use flagship models. But what about general consumers? Would the M2 MacBook Pro still be worth buying for us in 2025? We assessed its performance, specs, and overall value for money to see how it stacks against competitors.

Performance Considerations

Performance is a key factor when choosing between the M2 MacBook Pro and a newer model with a M3 or M4 chip. Despite its age, the M2 chip, with an 8-core CPU, up to 10-core GPU, and up to 24GB Unified Memory, remains a capable performer in 2025. It can handle most day-to-day tasks such as web surfing, document editing, and light creative activities like music production or 1080p video editing with ease.

However, the M2 chip’s performance gap is noticeable in intensive tasks. If you’re looking for a MacBook that can handle demanding tasks such as 4K video editing, 3D rendering, and software development, the newer M3 and M4 models will be a much better option. Built on a 3nm process, the M3 and M4 chips are much more power efficient and offer faster CPU and GPU performance in multi-core workloads than M2.

That’s not the only advantage. The new models offer up to 35GB of Unified Memory with a much higher memory bandwidth, which results in improved responsiveness and system stability. Plus, you also get a much more capable GPU which supports hardware-accelerated ray tracing for graphics-intensive tasks.

Ports and External Display Support

The M2 MacBook Pro features a comparatively limited selection of ports. You only get two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports that are also used for charging, along with a standard 3.5mm headphone jack. This is a huge downgrade compared to the newer models or M2 MBP’s Pro and Max counterparts, which feature three Thunderbolt 4 ports, a MagSafe port for charging, an HDMI port, an SD card slot, and a headphone jack.

Image Credit: Apple

Due to a limited number of ports, the M2 MacBook Pro suffers when it comes to external display support. Unlike the newer models, you can only connect a single 6K 60Hz display to the M2 MBP. If you want to connect it to multiple low-resolution displays, you’ll need to rely on third-party DisplayLink adapters.

Design and Aesthetics

The M2 MacBook Pro borrows its design from the last Intel-based MacBook Pro released in 2020. This makes the machine look dated in comparison to the newer models, which offer a more utilitarian design. The M2 MacBook Pro’s only unique feature is its TouchBar, which has been removed from newer models.

Image Credit: Apple

The differences don’t end there. The 13-inch display on the M2 MacBook Pro is a significant downgrade from the newer models, which offer larger 14-inch and 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR displays with super thin bezels. The thicker bezels on the M2 MacBook Pro make the 13-inch display feel smaller than expected.

Is the M2 MacBook Pro Worth Buying in 2025?

Although the M2 MacBook Pro seems like a suitable option for those with a limited budget, one shouldn’t buy it. At almost half the price, the M2 MacBook Air delivers significantly better value for money. Despite the lack of a fan, it can still handle most tasks that one can accomplish with an M2 MacBook Pro. Besides that, the M2 MacBook Air offers a thin and modern design with a great display and MagSafe for charging.

However, If you need the extra performance without compromising on connectivity or design, the 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro is a significantly better option at just $200 to $300 more than the 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro. If you want an even better deal, you should consider purchasing a refurbished MacBook Pro from Apple.