List of Bugs in iOS 18.5 Beta 2

Apple has just rolled out the iOS 18.5 beta 2 (public beta 2 and dev beta 3). It primarily focuses on fixing known bugs and refining newly introduced features. So, yes, iOS 18.5 is a minor update. As compared to the previous beta release, however, it feels a touch stable and snappier. But that doesn’t mean it’s flawless. Here’s the list of bugs we found on iOS 18.5 beta 2 so far.

1. Siri Defaults to YouTube Music When Playing a Song

When using Siri to play a song on an iPhone, Siri defaults to YouTube Music. As a result, you have to ask the virtual assistant to play a song on “Apple Music” every single time. Notably, this bug has managed to remain intact for quite some time.

“Since a few versions now. When using Siri to play a song, Siri will default to YouTube music. I have to instruct to play on “Apple music” every time,” A Reddit user Koshasha reported.

2. Apple Messages App Crashes on Launch

Weirdly, the Apple Messages app is having a hard time dealing with the iOS 18.5 beta 2. At times, the stock messages app crashes out at launch, failing to load the chats.

I can (independently) verify that both these beta issues cropped up on my iPhone as well. I hope Apple addresses them in the upcoming releases.

As more underlying bugs come to the fore, I’ll add them to this article. If you have also run into any issues with the latest iOS 18.5 beta, make sure to let me know via the comments below.