Living With Apple’s Cheapest iPhones, Is the 16e Actually Worth It?

Apple’s budget phone lineups don’t historically perform well. The iPhone SE, for example, was discontinued in 2022 because it has an outdated design with a single rear camera, LCD display, and physical Home Button. It also lacks features like Night Mode, High Refresh Rate, and Face ID. That said, the iPhone 16e still has a shot at succeeding. Its modern design isn’t too far off with the base model iPhone 16, plus you’ll get a lot more features and functions.

But that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Let’s take a closer look at how the iPhone 16e compares to Apple’s past budget phones, and whether it actually holds up in daily use.

Was the iPhone SE Successful?

Since Apple stopped production, it’s safe to assume that the SE isn’t hitting its targets. However, “successful” is subjective, and to be fair, the model had a good run. Instead of oversimplifying the SE’s overall performance, let’s break down what made it good and bad.

Price

At launch, the iPhone SE undercut every other iPhone. It offered flagship performance at a midrange price, so it was an easy pick for budget-conscious users. You basically got iOS without paying for features you probably won’t need.

Performance

Each SE generation used Apple’s latest or near-latest chip. That meant snappy app launches, smooth multitasking, and reliable performance across years of updates. You’ll rarely see modern upgrades at this price point, especially compared to similarly priced Android phones.

Small Form Factor

The SE catered to users who preferred compact phones. At 4.7 inches, it was easy to use one-handed, lightweight, and pocketable. For fans of Touch ID and smaller displays, it felt familiar and efficient, not limiting.

iOS Support

The SE’s premium chip unlocked years of software updates. It consistently received major iOS versions alongside flagship models, keeping security and new features up to date. This is something Android phones in its class failed to match.

Unfortunately, it also had several glaring weaknesses, which ultimately caused Apple to stop production.

The SE reused older iPhone shells that felt dated even at launch. Thick bezels and a physical Home Button clashed with modern design trends. They made it harder to justify the price for some users.

Battery Life

It didn’t last long on a single charge. The small battery and older screen tech meant frequent top-ups, especially with heavy use. Many users carried a power bank just to get through the day.

Camera Limitations

Single-lens setup, no Night Mode, and limited video features kept it behind. It held up in good lighting, but low-light shots, zoom, and detail left a lot to be desired compared to similarly priced phones.

Missing Features

No Face ID, no ultra-wide lens, no MagSafe. Even if performance was solid, the lack of newer hardware made it feel stripped-down. You have speed, but at the cost of modern conveniences.

Is the iPhone 16e a Good Phone?

The iPhone 16e is currently Apple’s lowest-cost smartphone model. A 128GB model starts at $599, and the 512GB variant is just $899. Of course, there’s no way to predict how it will hold up several years into the future. Based on how it’s performing, however, I think it has a decent shot at becoming the semi-permanent budget iPhone lineup. Here’s what it does right:

Modern Display and Design

Photo Credit: Apple

The iPhone 16e finally looks like a 2025 iPhone. It has a flat-edge chassis, Face ID, and a 6.1-inch OLED display with minimal bezels. There’s no Home button or outdated notch here, which helps it feel much closer to Apple’s flagship models despite the lower price point.

Strong Everyday Performance

It runs on the A16 Bionic, the same chip used in the iPhone 14 Pro. It’s not Apple’s latest silicon, but it still breezes through multitasking, streaming, and even some mobile gaming. Unless you’re editing video or running AI tasks, you probably won’t push it to its limits.

Camera Quality That Holds Up

The 16e’s single-lens camera doesn’t have telephoto zoom or ProRAW, but Smart HDR and Deep Fusion deliver balanced, natural-looking shots. Daylight photos look great, portraits have solid edge detection, and video is smooth. It’s not a creator phone, but for casual use, the output is reliably good.

Long-Term iOS Support

The A16 chip is still part of Apple’s long-term roadmap, which means the 16e should get at least five years of software updates. That includes security patches, major iOS features, and performance optimizations. You won’t get left behind anytime soon, even if the device isn’t “AI-ready.”

Better Battery Efficiency

The iPhone 16e doesn’t have the largest battery, but the A16 chip and OLED panel help it stretch power more efficiently. In most tests, it lasts a full workday with moderate use (e.g., calls, texts, maps, and music streaming) without dipping below 20%. It’s not a battery champ, but it’s dependable.

As long as Apple continues supporting this e lineup with security updates and new features, the 16e should hold up reasonably well. That said, it’s not the strongest option in the current lineup. Make sure to weigh the pros and cons of the iPhone 16e before deciding if it’s the right buy for you.