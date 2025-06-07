M5 MacBook Pro is coming later this year: Should You Wait or Buy the M4 Now?

With the M5 MacBook Pro expected later this year and the M4 already on shelves, deciding whether to upgrade now or wait gets tricky. The smartest move is to start with your own needs. If your current setup is holding you back, the M4 is a solid choice. But if you’re not in a rush and want the latest chip with potentially more advanced Apple Intelligence features, the M5 could be worth waiting for.

That said, making a decision isn’t always black and white. Here’s a closer look at the factors that you should consider.

Why the M4 is a Smart Buy Right Now

1. The M4 Already Delivers Peak Performance

The M4 chip is based on a second-generation 3nm process and is the most power-efficient Mac chip to date. You’ll notice cooler temperatures, minimal fan noise, and longer battery life even under sustained workloads. Compared to the M3 Pro, the M4 also offers better performance-per-watt ratios across common use cases like multitasking, video editing, and software development.

So, if you’re buying a laptop to use right now, the M4 is more than capable. It handles advanced workloads without slowdowns and gives you access to all the latest features in macOS Sequoia. Unless your workflow specifically depends on a multi-port-heavy MacBook Pro design or extreme multi-core performance, the M4 MacBook Air covers a wide range of professional needs.

2. You’ll Get Full Access to Apple Intelligence

The M4 supports Apple Intelligence out of the box. It’s fully compatible with on-device large language models, faster Neural Engine computations, and system-wide AI features like Smart Reply, Genmoji, and contextual file understanding in apps like Mail and Notes. And if I had to guess, it would likely support every major update for at least five more years.

Basically, the M4 gives you access to every new feature available. Since the base M3 chip is excluded from some of these features, getting the M4 now means you’re getting ahead of the curve without paying MacBook Pro prices.

3. The MacBook Air M4 Is Fanless but Still Powerful

Unlike previous years, the M4 MacBook Air offers significant upgrades without the bulk. Its fanless design doesn’t compromise performance thanks to the chip’s thermal headroom. Even during long sessions in Final Cut or Xcode, it holds up without overheating or throttling.

You get a silent, cool, and efficient machine that performs closer to Pro-level hardware. Unless you’re editing 8K footage or training large AI models, you won’t feel like you’re missing out. And the lighter chassis and longer battery life might even make it the better choice for most users.

Why You Might Wait for the M5

1. The M5 Will Likely Be Based on TSMC’s 2nm Process

Assuming Apple follows its usual chip progression, the M5 will move to a new 2nm process. It could bring massive gains in power efficiency and multi-core performance. That means even better performance-per-watt and lower heat output for intensive tasks like code compilation, animation rendering, or AI development.

This jump in architecture could also improve Neural Engine performance and battery life beyond what the M4 already offers. If you’re running compute-heavy apps or multitasking with pro workflows, the M5 might offer tangible gains worth waiting for.

2. M5 MacBook Pro Might Support New Displays or I/O

Recent rumors suggest that the M5 MacBook Pro might ship with an upgraded mini-LED panel or possibly support external 8K monitors at higher refresh rates. There’s also speculation that Apple might revise the port layout or offer Thunderbolt 5, especially in the 16-inch model.

You’ll benefit the most from these upgrades if you rely on multiple external monitors or need better throughput for media transfers. While the M4 MacBook Air is portable and capable, creative pros might benefit more from the potential I/O boosts that the M5 could offer.

3. More Advanced Apple Intelligence Features May Be Exclusive

Some advanced Apple Intelligence features, e.g., real-time voice command execution or live photo manipulation, might only be available on the next-gen Neural Engine. Apple has a track record of introducing software features exclusive to newer chips, even when older ones are capable.

The wait might be worth it for enthusiasts looking to future-proof AI workflows or use the same Mac for the next five to seven years. See what the M5 brings. Otherwise, you might regret it once Apple draws a firmer line between “supported” and “optimized” in its AI roadmap.

Let’s be real—it’s annoying to hear this every time, but the best MacBook really does depend on what you need right now. Of course, getting a good deal always helps with the decision. If you’re leaning toward buying now, here are the best M4 MacBook Air deals that might make you forget about paying full price.