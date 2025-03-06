MacBook Air M4 Deals That’ll Make You M4-get Full Price

The new MacBook Air M4 looks to be a home run, and no doubt many are already looking for the best deals. Fortunately, ‘deals’ is my middle name. Okay, it’s not, but below I’m taking a look at some of the best offers currently available for what’s sure to be one of the most popular laptops in 2025.

MacBook Air M4 Deals: Good Pickins from the Apple Tree

When it comes to the M4 MacBook Air, Apple already provides a pretty sweet deal. Not only are you getting the ferocious power of the M4 chip, but you get $100 less than the starting point of previous-generation MacBook Air models. While you can no longer get the $1,099 M3 MacBook Air directly from Apple, the current lineup has a lower price tag.

Product image credits: Apple

What’s wilder is that the new MacBook Air not only starts $100 cheaper than the previous generation, but you get far more power for your dollar compared to the M3 MacBook Pro. Of course, the price you pay also depends on the specs you’re looking for, as pricing options vary depending on screen size and components.

Here’s a quick price breakdown:

13-Inch M4 MacBook Air

$999 – 16GB RAM, 256 SSD

– 16GB RAM, 256 SSD $1,199 – 16GB RAM, 512 SSD

– 16GB RAM, 512 SSD $1,399 – 24GB RAM, 512GB SSD

15-Inch M4 MacBook Air

$1,199 – 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD

– 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD $1,399 – 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD

– 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD $1,599 – 24GB RAM, 512GB SSD

Note that the 13-inch $999 model also has an 8-core GPU, whereas all other models have a 10-core GPU. All models have a 10-core CPU with six efficiency cores and four performance.

If you qualify for a student discount, Apple does offer the 13-inch M4 MacBook Air for $899, saving you another $100. There are some stipulations: you will need to verify your student status and you must be a current or enrolled student. Faculty, staff, parents of students, and homeschool teachers can also get this discount. You can learn more from Apple here.

Considering pre-orders began March 5, 2025, and the official street date is March 12, it may be a minute before more deals become available. Of course, we here at The Mac Observer will keep you up-to-date with all the latest deals and steals.